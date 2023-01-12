ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot start propels Rumson-Fair Haven past Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Behind a 21-point performance from Luke Schorr along with a dominant first half, Rumson-Fair Haven rolled past Colts Neck in a 67-53 victory in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-3) wasted little time taking control of the game, going on a 15-6 run in the first quarter and taking a 17-point lead by halftime. In the second half, Colts Neck (8-4) was only able to make a small dent in the lead, outscoring Rumson-Fair Haven 37-34.
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Hackettstown over Wallkill Valley - Girls basketball recap

Rory Grant’s 17 points led a balanced offensive effort for Hackettstown in a 65-60 victory over Wallkill Valley in Hamburg. Rylie Grant had 14 points and Courtney Keane added 13 for Hackettstown (9-3), which trailed 29-28 at halftime. Kim Curcio had 11 points and Sadie Willis added 10. Jackie...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Livingston defeats West Orange - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Perlstein scored 12 points for Livingston while Luke Cohen had 11 in their 43-42 victory over West Orange in West Orange. Livingston (7-6) did just enough down the stretch as it went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before holding on for the one-point win. Livingston finished the first quarter up 10-7 before West Orange (7-6) sported a 21-19 halftime lead.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Somerville edges North Hunterdon in overtime

Gavin Craig scored a team-high 20 points to lead Somerville to a narrow victory on the road over North Hunterdon, 56-55. Brady Scheier tallied 13 points while Quinn Carran added 10 points for Somerville (4-8), which trailed by three after three before outscoring North Hunterdon by a count of 15-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, winning the OT period 8-7.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Keansburg over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

Na’Sun Lee led all scorers with 21 points to help Keansburg top Henry Hudson 50-37 in Keansburg. Jaheim Hill added 15 points for Keansburg, which broke open a tight game with a 16-6 edge in the third quarter and went on to even its record at 4-4. Jax Ross...
KEANSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

