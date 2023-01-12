Read full article on original website
Who stole the show? Top 100 weekly statewide boys basketball stat leaders, Jan. 8-14
Check out the lists below to see the weekly stat leaders from Sunday, Jan. 8, through Saturday, Jan. 14, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: Solomon brothers enjoying remaining time on court together
As one of five children in his family, JaBron Solomon finds himself right in the middle, with two older siblings and two younger. That means sometimes he has to defer and stay in his lane as the little brother, and other times he has to take the lead and be a mentor.
Hot start propels Rumson-Fair Haven past Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Behind a 21-point performance from Luke Schorr along with a dominant first half, Rumson-Fair Haven rolled past Colts Neck in a 67-53 victory in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-3) wasted little time taking control of the game, going on a 15-6 run in the first quarter and taking a 17-point lead by halftime. In the second half, Colts Neck (8-4) was only able to make a small dent in the lead, outscoring Rumson-Fair Haven 37-34.
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates in win at Hoophall Classic (PHOTOS)
Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, came out and dominated from start to finish in a 90-54 win over Bishop Gorman (NV) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Who’s leading the title race? Boys basketball power points as of Sunday, Jan. 15
The state cutoff date is this Saturday, Feb. 11, and the seeding meeting for the state playoffs is Monday, Feb. 12. Check out the latest power points report, as of Jan. 15, by clicking through the links below. POWER POINTS. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Boys basketball: Eli Stoute wins it for West Morris over Mendham
Eli Stoute hit a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left to give West Morris a 52-51 lead over Mendham before a last-second stand by the Wolfpack allowed them to hold on for their ninth-straight victory. Mendham (8-5) jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter before West Morris...
Dagny Slomack takes Newark Academy over West Essex - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack scored 15 of her game-high 29 points in the first half as Newark Academy won, 67-37, over West Essex in Livingston. Slomack sank three 3-pointers, went two for two from the line, and grabbed eight steals for Newark Academy (11-2), which opened with a 16-7 run and never looked back.
Boys basketball: Germann surpasses 1,000 career pts. as Egg Harbor tops Wildwood Catholic
DJ Germann surpasses 1,000 career points as Egg Harbor dispatched Wildwood Catholic 84-49 in Egg Harbor. Germann finished with 21 points and six rebounds while Jay-Nelly Reyes had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals for Egg Harbor (12-3). Keion Elliot and Jamil Wilkins each had 13 points. Justin Harper...
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
Hackettstown over Wallkill Valley - Girls basketball recap
Rory Grant’s 17 points led a balanced offensive effort for Hackettstown in a 65-60 victory over Wallkill Valley in Hamburg. Rylie Grant had 14 points and Courtney Keane added 13 for Hackettstown (9-3), which trailed 29-28 at halftime. Kim Curcio had 11 points and Sadie Willis added 10. Jackie...
Maynard comes alive as No. 11 Seton Hall Prep tops East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Maynard scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to go with six rebounds and five assists as Seton Hall Prep, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied to defeat East Orange Campus, 56-52, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. With Seton Hall...
Tigar’s seven 3-pointers keeps Raritan unbeaten, defeat Holmdel - Boys basketball
Billy Tigar made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points as Raritan defeated Holmdel, 66-65, in Holmdel. Jack O’Leary added 20 points for Raritan (12-0), which trailed 27-25 at halftime. Michael Diller and Jack Coleman had eight points apiece. Ben Kipnis and Nick Seeloch scored 23 points...
Livingston defeats West Orange - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Perlstein scored 12 points for Livingston while Luke Cohen had 11 in their 43-42 victory over West Orange in West Orange. Livingston (7-6) did just enough down the stretch as it went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before holding on for the one-point win. Livingston finished the first quarter up 10-7 before West Orange (7-6) sported a 21-19 halftime lead.
Boys basketball: Somerville edges North Hunterdon in overtime
Gavin Craig scored a team-high 20 points to lead Somerville to a narrow victory on the road over North Hunterdon, 56-55. Brady Scheier tallied 13 points while Quinn Carran added 10 points for Somerville (4-8), which trailed by three after three before outscoring North Hunterdon by a count of 15-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, winning the OT period 8-7.
Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
Mountain Lakes over Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap
Nick Shuhet led three players in double figures with a game-high 15 points as Mountain Lakes snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 48-32 win over Hanover Park in Mountain Lakes. Joe Sluck added 14 points and Nico Dunn had 10 to help Mountain Lakes improve to 2-10. Chris Smith...
Girls basketball: Haddon Heights tops Audubon for 5th straight win
Madison Clark finished with 16 points to help lead Haddon Heights to a 54-38 win over Audubon in Audubon. Gab DiOrio tallied 14 points while Alexis Carroway chipped in with seven for Haddon Heights (6-7), which won its fifth straight game. Ashley Flynn had 12 points and seven rebounds to...
Neptune defeats Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap
Christa Ramos had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Neptune over Point Pleasant Boro 53-30 in Point Pleasant. Neptune (3-8) took control early as it led 32-13 at halftime adding to its lead in the second half and outscoring Point Pleasant Boro 21-17. Majiah Quarles pitched in 15 points.
Keansburg over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Na’Sun Lee led all scorers with 21 points to help Keansburg top Henry Hudson 50-37 in Keansburg. Jaheim Hill added 15 points for Keansburg, which broke open a tight game with a 16-6 edge in the third quarter and went on to even its record at 4-4. Jax Ross...
