Read full article on original website
Related
No. 4 St. Peters Prep over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap
Five different players scored in double-figures to lead St. Peters Prep, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 73-39 victory over North Bergen.
Gov. Livingston over Kent Place - Girls basketball recap
Mia Firdman led a balanced offense with a game-high nine points as Gov. Livingston overcame a slow start to beat Kent Place 29-18 in Summit. The visitors fell behind 10-1 in the first quarter, but took the lead with a 12-1 run of their own in the second. It was still a four-point game after the third period, but Gov. Livingston outscored the hosts 11-4 down the stretch to pull away and improve to 8-5.
Boonton over Whippany Park - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Volante’s 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks lifted Boonton to a 61-47 victory over Whippany Park in Boonton. Charlie Hurd added 15 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Boonton (6-6), which used a 20-11 third quarter to pull away. Jaycen Buke led the way...
Hackettstown over Wallkill Valley - Girls basketball recap
Rory Grant’s 17 points led a balanced offensive effort for Hackettstown in a 65-60 victory over Wallkill Valley in Hamburg. Rylie Grant had 14 points and Courtney Keane added 13 for Hackettstown (9-3), which trailed 29-28 at halftime. Kim Curcio had 11 points and Sadie Willis added 10. Jackie...
Mountain Lakes over Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap
Nick Shuhet led three players in double figures with a game-high 15 points as Mountain Lakes snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 48-32 win over Hanover Park in Mountain Lakes. Joe Sluck added 14 points and Nico Dunn had 10 to help Mountain Lakes improve to 2-10. Chris Smith...
Dagny Slomack takes Newark Academy over West Essex - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack scored 15 of her game-high 29 points in the first half as Newark Academy won, 67-37, over West Essex in Livingston. Slomack sank three 3-pointers, went two for two from the line, and grabbed eight steals for Newark Academy (11-2), which opened with a 16-7 run and never looked back.
Boys basketball: Crump leads Burlington Township to victory over Northern Burlington
Maurice Crump stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points to lead Burlington Township to a 73-62 victory over Northern Burlington in Columbus. Baron Davis contributed 13 points for Burlington Township (3-7). Christian Naylor led Northern Burlington with 23 points, while Tarun Aravind added 13 points in the loss. Northern Burlington...
Maynard comes alive as No. 11 Seton Hall Prep tops East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Maynard scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to go with six rebounds and five assists as Seton Hall Prep, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied to defeat East Orange Campus, 56-52, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. With Seton Hall...
Dover over Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap
A.J. Piechota’s 13 points, six rebounds and six blocks led Dover to a 49-34 victory over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Evan Correa had 12 points, eight steals and five rebounds for Dover (4-6), which closed the game on an 18-4 fourth quarter run. Emilio Mendez added 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Parsippany Hills over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Laila Tatis had 18 points and five rebounds as Parsippany Hills defeated Kinnelon, 44-39, in Morris Plains. Kajal Sukhadia scored 13 points for Parsippany Hills (6-6). For Kinnelon (2-10), Olivia Aliotta scored 26 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
McNair over Palisades Park - Girls basketball recap
London Whitten and Mabel Omare each scored 10 points apiece to lead McNair to a 35-21 victory over Palisades Park in Jersey City. Faith Ngoge added eight points for McNair (5-8), who jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintain its double-digit lead throughout the game. Sharada Suresh was terrific on the boards for McNair, corralling a team-high 13 rebounds.
Boys basketball: Eli Stoute wins it for West Morris over Mendham
Eli Stoute hit a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left to give West Morris a 52-51 lead over Mendham before a last-second stand by the Wolfpack allowed them to hold on for their ninth-straight victory. Mendham (8-5) jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter before West Morris...
North Plainfield over Perth Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Yasmen Zafar scored a game-high 20 points to lead North Plainfield to a one-sided victory at home over Perth Amboy, 63-38. Nyla Felton tallied 13 points while Kaelyn Hester added nine points and eight rebounds for North Plainfield (9-3), which led by six at halftime before blowing things open with a 20-5 third quarter.
Keansburg over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Na’Sun Lee led all scorers with 21 points to help Keansburg top Henry Hudson 50-37 in Keansburg. Jaheim Hill added 15 points for Keansburg, which broke open a tight game with a 16-6 edge in the third quarter and went on to even its record at 4-4. Jax Ross...
Passaic Tech over Clifton - Girls basketball recap
Leilani Pena and Janessa Rodriguez put in 10 points apiece as Passaic Tech won, 44-19, over Clifton in Wayne. Passaic Tech (5-9) was off to a quick start with a 14-2 run and led 29-8 at halftime. Clifton is now 0-14. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
No. 19 Hudson Catholic edges out Union City by one - Boys basketball recap
Alex Massung led the way for Hudson Catholic, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 23 points as it defeated Union City 48-47 in Jersey City. Hudson Catholic (7-5) held a 27-24 lead at the half and held a 42-39 lead after both teams scored 15 points in the third quarter. It held on despite Union City outscoring it 8-6 in the second half.
Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Symiaha Brown-Cobb had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lift Paterson Eastside to a 42-16 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Ronshanae Austin added 14 points with nine rebounds and Nevaeh Banks chipped in eight points for Paterson Eastside (10-4), which led 20-4 at halftime. Kimaada Melvin paced...
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
South Plainfield defeats New Providence - Boys basketball recap
Tareak Williams had 22 points and eight assists to lead South Plainfield past New Providence in South Plainfield. New Providence (9-3) took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter before South Plainfield (11-2) sported a one-point advantage at halftime. South Plainfield did just enough in the second half to come away with the win as it outscored New Providence 31-27.
Holmdel over Raritan - Girls basketball recap
Allison Cannon’s 24 points, seven assists and four steals powered Holmdel to a 64-43 victory over Raritan in Hazlet. Michelle Steele had nine points and 10 rebounds for Holmdel (9-4), which raced out to a 25-10 first quarter lead. Erica Stolker scored 15 points and Mackenzie Teevan added 10 with five rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0