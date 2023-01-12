ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Livingston over Kent Place - Girls basketball recap

Mia Firdman led a balanced offense with a game-high nine points as Gov. Livingston overcame a slow start to beat Kent Place 29-18 in Summit. The visitors fell behind 10-1 in the first quarter, but took the lead with a 12-1 run of their own in the second. It was still a four-point game after the third period, but Gov. Livingston outscored the hosts 11-4 down the stretch to pull away and improve to 8-5.
SUMMIT, NJ
Boonton over Whippany Park - Boys basketball recap

Ethan Volante’s 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks lifted Boonton to a 61-47 victory over Whippany Park in Boonton. Charlie Hurd added 15 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Boonton (6-6), which used a 20-11 third quarter to pull away. Jaycen Buke led the way...
BOONTON, NJ
Hackettstown over Wallkill Valley - Girls basketball recap

Rory Grant’s 17 points led a balanced offensive effort for Hackettstown in a 65-60 victory over Wallkill Valley in Hamburg. Rylie Grant had 14 points and Courtney Keane added 13 for Hackettstown (9-3), which trailed 29-28 at halftime. Kim Curcio had 11 points and Sadie Willis added 10. Jackie...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Dover over Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap

A.J. Piechota’s 13 points, six rebounds and six blocks led Dover to a 49-34 victory over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Evan Correa had 12 points, eight steals and five rebounds for Dover (4-6), which closed the game on an 18-4 fourth quarter run. Emilio Mendez added 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
KINNELON, NJ
Parsippany Hills over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap

Laila Tatis had 18 points and five rebounds as Parsippany Hills defeated Kinnelon, 44-39, in Morris Plains. Kajal Sukhadia scored 13 points for Parsippany Hills (6-6). For Kinnelon (2-10), Olivia Aliotta scored 26 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
KINNELON, NJ
McNair over Palisades Park - Girls basketball recap

London Whitten and Mabel Omare each scored 10 points apiece to lead McNair to a 35-21 victory over Palisades Park in Jersey City. Faith Ngoge added eight points for McNair (5-8), who jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintain its double-digit lead throughout the game. Sharada Suresh was terrific on the boards for McNair, corralling a team-high 13 rebounds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
North Plainfield over Perth Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Yasmen Zafar scored a game-high 20 points to lead North Plainfield to a one-sided victory at home over Perth Amboy, 63-38. Nyla Felton tallied 13 points while Kaelyn Hester added nine points and eight rebounds for North Plainfield (9-3), which led by six at halftime before blowing things open with a 20-5 third quarter.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Keansburg over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

Na’Sun Lee led all scorers with 21 points to help Keansburg top Henry Hudson 50-37 in Keansburg. Jaheim Hill added 15 points for Keansburg, which broke open a tight game with a 16-6 edge in the third quarter and went on to even its record at 4-4. Jax Ross...
KEANSBURG, NJ
Passaic Tech over Clifton - Girls basketball recap

Leilani Pena and Janessa Rodriguez put in 10 points apiece as Passaic Tech won, 44-19, over Clifton in Wayne. Passaic Tech (5-9) was off to a quick start with a 14-2 run and led 29-8 at halftime. Clifton is now 0-14. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
CLIFTON, NJ
Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap

Symiaha Brown-Cobb had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lift Paterson Eastside to a 42-16 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Ronshanae Austin added 14 points with nine rebounds and Nevaeh Banks chipped in eight points for Paterson Eastside (10-4), which led 20-4 at halftime. Kimaada Melvin paced...
PATERSON, NJ
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
ELIZABETH, NJ
South Plainfield defeats New Providence - Boys basketball recap

Tareak Williams had 22 points and eight assists to lead South Plainfield past New Providence in South Plainfield. New Providence (9-3) took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter before South Plainfield (11-2) sported a one-point advantage at halftime. South Plainfield did just enough in the second half to come away with the win as it outscored New Providence 31-27.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Holmdel over Raritan - Girls basketball recap

Allison Cannon’s 24 points, seven assists and four steals powered Holmdel to a 64-43 victory over Raritan in Hazlet. Michelle Steele had nine points and 10 rebounds for Holmdel (9-4), which raced out to a 25-10 first quarter lead. Erica Stolker scored 15 points and Mackenzie Teevan added 10 with five rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ
