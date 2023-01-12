Read full article on original website
No. 4 St. Peters Prep over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap
Five different players scored in double-figures to lead St. Peters Prep, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 73-39 victory over North Bergen.
Paterson Arts over People’s Prep - Boys basketball recap
Jaydin Correra and Nick Martinez each scored 20 points to spark Paterson Arts to a 71-57 win over People’s Prep in Paterson. Rod’Diere Francis added 19 points for Paterson Arts, which won its second in a row and improved to 2-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Mountain Lakes over Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap
Nick Shuhet led three players in double figures with a game-high 15 points as Mountain Lakes snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 48-32 win over Hanover Park in Mountain Lakes. Joe Sluck added 14 points and Nico Dunn had 10 to help Mountain Lakes improve to 2-10. Chris Smith...
McNair over Palisades Park - Girls basketball recap
London Whitten and Mabel Omare each scored 10 points apiece to lead McNair to a 35-21 victory over Palisades Park in Jersey City. Faith Ngoge added eight points for McNair (5-8), who jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintain its double-digit lead throughout the game. Sharada Suresh was terrific on the boards for McNair, corralling a team-high 13 rebounds.
Fair Lawn defeats West Milford - Girls basketball recap
Melanie Malkasyan netted 22 points to lead Fair Lawn past West Milford 48-43 in West Milford. Trailing 38-35 entering the fourth quarter, Fair Lawn (8-5) came up big and outscored West Milford 13-5 to come away with the win. The two teams were tied at 16 after the first before West Milford (7-5) took a 27-25 lead into halftime.
Keansburg over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Na’Sun Lee led all scorers with 21 points to help Keansburg top Henry Hudson 50-37 in Keansburg. Jaheim Hill added 15 points for Keansburg, which broke open a tight game with a 16-6 edge in the third quarter and went on to even its record at 4-4. Jax Ross...
Passaic Tech over Clifton - Girls basketball recap
Leilani Pena and Janessa Rodriguez put in 10 points apiece as Passaic Tech won, 44-19, over Clifton in Wayne. Passaic Tech (5-9) was off to a quick start with a 14-2 run and led 29-8 at halftime. Clifton is now 0-14. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
North Plainfield over Perth Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Yasmen Zafar scored a game-high 20 points to lead North Plainfield to a one-sided victory at home over Perth Amboy, 63-38. Nyla Felton tallied 13 points while Kaelyn Hester added nine points and eight rebounds for North Plainfield (9-3), which led by six at halftime before blowing things open with a 20-5 third quarter.
No. 8 Ramapo tops Hackensack - Boys basketball recap
Peyton Seals led Ramapo, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20 as it defeated Hackensack 64-43 in Hackensack. The game was tied at 27 at the half, but Ramapo would outscore Hackensack 37-16 in the second half. Wyatt Eglinton Manner also had eight points. Ramapo improves to 14-1 this season...
Dagny Slomack takes Newark Academy over West Essex - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack scored 15 of her game-high 29 points in the first half as Newark Academy won, 67-37, over West Essex in Livingston. Slomack sank three 3-pointers, went two for two from the line, and grabbed eight steals for Newark Academy (11-2), which opened with a 16-7 run and never looked back.
Hot start propels Rumson-Fair Haven past Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Behind a 21-point performance from Luke Schorr along with a dominant first half, Rumson-Fair Haven rolled past Colts Neck in a 67-53 victory in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-3) wasted little time taking control of the game, going on a 15-6 run in the first quarter and taking a 17-point lead by halftime. In the second half, Colts Neck (8-4) was only able to make a small dent in the lead, outscoring Rumson-Fair Haven 37-34.
Girls basketball: No. 18 Pope John dispatches Morris Hills
Addison Platt had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists along with four blocked shots to pace Pope John, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 62-29 win over Morris Hills in Sparta. Cassie Ball tallied 12 points, six rebounds and four steals while Anisa Akinola had 10...
Boys basketball: Somerville edges North Hunterdon in overtime
Gavin Craig scored a team-high 20 points to lead Somerville to a narrow victory on the road over North Hunterdon, 56-55. Brady Scheier tallied 13 points while Quinn Carran added 10 points for Somerville (4-8), which trailed by three after three before outscoring North Hunterdon by a count of 15-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, winning the OT period 8-7.
No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
Payne Tech defeats University - Boys basketball recap
Gerald Edwell put on a show as he finished with 20 points and 21 rebounds to lead Payne Tech past University 91-71 in Newark. Payne Tech (7-6) sported a 38-31 lead at halftime before opening up the game in the third quarter outscoring University 30-17. Each side tallied 23 points in the fourth.
No. 17 Manasquan tops Ranney - Girls basketball recap
Hope Masonius scored 14 points to lead Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Ranney 48-29 in Tinton Falls. Katie Collins also had 14 points. Manasquan (10-4) jumped out to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and held a 23-11 lead at the half. It outscored Ranney 25-18 in the second half.
Boys basketball: Teaneck, Paterson Kennedy win - Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge
Tyler Tejada tallied 29 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while Keith McKnight had 23 points, four rebounds and three assists as Teaneck pulled away from Columbia 80-76 at the Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge in Paterson. Ty Carnegie tallied nine points while Jarrell Harmitt had eight points, eight rebounds and...
Three girls bowling thoughts/highlights after Week 6 on the lanes
Here are three thoughts after Week 6 of action. Don’t forget to report scores to njschoolsports.com in a timely manner. 1) Jackson Memorial pushes back: After falling out of the girls bowling NJ.com Top 10, Jackson Memorial entered back in this week. The Jaguars have stepped up their game recent days. They have reached 2,505 or more pins in the last three dual matches -- all wins -- and are now 8-2 on the season. Per NJ.com’s calculations, Jackson Memorial is averaging 2,396.9 which is eighth in the state. The Jaguars just recently finished in second place at the Central Jersey Winter Classic at Bowlero-North Brunswick tallying 2,576 pins. Jackson Memorial’s only two losses this year have been against now No. 2 ranked Howell. Gianna Masi is carding a 581.8 series per match, Amanda Di’Ambrosio is recording a 507.8 series, Gianna DiAmbrosio scores on average a 492.2 set, and Presley Machado averages a 454.6. Speaking of Masi, Monday, she captured the girls South Jersey Singles Classic. She earned the No. 1 seed in qualifying notching a 713 series (high game 255), and rolled a 268 in the final round. Jackson Memorial finished in first place in Group 4 last winter, but will face steep competition from the likes of Howell and Toms River North, another Shore Conference power.
Wrestling photos: Bogota/Ridgefield Park at Emerson/Park Ridge, Jan. 17, 2023
Emerson/Park Ridge entered Tuesday night 4-0 in the New Jersey Interscholastic Conference Patriot Division. So did Bogota/Ridgefield Park. Check out pictures below from their division-leading clash. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out...
Girls basketball: Shenloogian leads Park Ridge past Westwood
Allie Shenloogian finished with 19 points, four rebounds and five steals as Park Ridge stopped Westwood 41-33 in a varsity benefit game at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. Annika Kivisikk tallied eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Abigail McManus had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists...
