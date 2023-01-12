Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Crump leads Burlington Township to victory over Northern Burlington
Maurice Crump stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points to lead Burlington Township to a 73-62 victory over Northern Burlington in Columbus. Baron Davis contributed 13 points for Burlington Township (3-7). Christian Naylor led Northern Burlington with 23 points, while Tarun Aravind added 13 points in the loss. Northern Burlington...
Tigar’s seven 3-pointers keeps Raritan unbeaten, defeat Holmdel - Boys basketball
Billy Tigar made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points as Raritan defeated Holmdel, 66-65, in Holmdel. Jack O’Leary added 20 points for Raritan (12-0), which trailed 27-25 at halftime. Michael Diller and Jack Coleman had eight points apiece. Ben Kipnis and Nick Seeloch scored 23 points...
No. 4 St. Peters Prep over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap
Five different players scored in double-figures to lead St. Peters Prep, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 73-39 victory over North Bergen.
Clark leads Ocean Township to victory over Donovan Catholic - girls basketball recap
Eli Clark led all scorers with 18 points for a 59-34 victory over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Kayden Clark compiled 10 points and two rebounds for Ocean Township (12-1). In the loss, Gabriella Ross totaled 14 points and eight rebounds for Donovan Catholic, while Angela Forese also netted seven in addition to three rebounds.
Livingston defeats West Orange - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Perlstein scored 12 points for Livingston while Luke Cohen had 11 in their 43-42 victory over West Orange in West Orange. Livingston (7-6) did just enough down the stretch as it went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before holding on for the one-point win. Livingston finished the first quarter up 10-7 before West Orange (7-6) sported a 21-19 halftime lead.
Pingry defeats Bound Brook in OT - Girls basketball recap
Debra Hill scored 25 points to propel Pingry past Bound Brook 68-62 in overtime in Bound Brook. Despite going into the fourth down 45-40, Bound Brook (4-6) came up big in the fourth to force overtime tied at 55. However, it was not enough as Pingry (9-4) outscored it 13-7 in the extra period.
Girls basketball: Palmyra rolls past Pemberton
Lauren Gilmore finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Palmyra to a 46-28 victory over Pemberton in Pemberton. Amanda Gilmore contributed 10 points, two rebounds and four steals for Palmyra (10-3), while Cadence Anderson contributed 10 points. Alayjah Highsmith led Pemberton with 12 points in the loss.
Gov. Livingston over Kent Place - Girls basketball recap
Mia Firdman led a balanced offense with a game-high nine points as Gov. Livingston overcame a slow start to beat Kent Place 29-18 in Summit. The visitors fell behind 10-1 in the first quarter, but took the lead with a 12-1 run of their own in the second. It was still a four-point game after the third period, but Gov. Livingston outscored the hosts 11-4 down the stretch to pull away and improve to 8-5.
Boys basketball: Eli Stoute wins it for West Morris over Mendham
Eli Stoute hit a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left to give West Morris a 52-51 lead over Mendham before a last-second stand by the Wolfpack allowed them to hold on for their ninth-straight victory. Mendham (8-5) jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter before West Morris...
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates in win at Hoophall Classic (PHOTOS)
Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, came out and dominated from start to finish in a 90-54 win over Bishop Gorman (NV) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Hackettstown over Wallkill Valley - Girls basketball recap
Rory Grant’s 17 points led a balanced offensive effort for Hackettstown in a 65-60 victory over Wallkill Valley in Hamburg. Rylie Grant had 14 points and Courtney Keane added 13 for Hackettstown (9-3), which trailed 29-28 at halftime. Kim Curcio had 11 points and Sadie Willis added 10. Jackie...
Fair Lawn defeats West Milford - Girls basketball recap
Melanie Malkasyan netted 22 points to lead Fair Lawn past West Milford 48-43 in West Milford. Trailing 38-35 entering the fourth quarter, Fair Lawn (8-5) came up big and outscored West Milford 13-5 to come away with the win. The two teams were tied at 16 after the first before West Milford (7-5) took a 27-25 lead into halftime.
Maynard comes alive as No. 11 Seton Hall Prep tops East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Maynard scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to go with six rebounds and five assists as Seton Hall Prep, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied to defeat East Orange Campus, 56-52, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. With Seton Hall...
Boonton over Whippany Park - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Volante’s 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks lifted Boonton to a 61-47 victory over Whippany Park in Boonton. Charlie Hurd added 15 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Boonton (6-6), which used a 20-11 third quarter to pull away. Jaycen Buke led the way...
Hot start propels Rumson-Fair Haven past Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Behind a 21-point performance from Luke Schorr along with a dominant first half, Rumson-Fair Haven rolled past Colts Neck in a 67-53 victory in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-3) wasted little time taking control of the game, going on a 15-6 run in the first quarter and taking a 17-point lead by halftime. In the second half, Colts Neck (8-4) was only able to make a small dent in the lead, outscoring Rumson-Fair Haven 37-34.
Sterling over Gateway - Girls basketball recap
Bridget Dickson went four for four from the line in her 21 points while Morgan Sims added 18 more as Sterling won, 51-35, over Gateway in Woodbury Heights. Sterling (10-3) set the tone with a 19-10 opening run and never looked back. Angelina Zagone led all scorers with 22 points,...
No. 20 Seneca, coach Greg Bauer win 300th match, over Cinnaminson
The word ‘family’ gets thrown around a lot in athletic circles. The Seneca wrestling program — No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20 — pins the word across its collective chest. Wearing it like armor. Following Seneca’s 43-16 road win at Cinnaminson, members of the Seneca...
Keansburg over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Na’Sun Lee led all scorers with 21 points to help Keansburg top Henry Hudson 50-37 in Keansburg. Jaheim Hill added 15 points for Keansburg, which broke open a tight game with a 16-6 edge in the third quarter and went on to even its record at 4-4. Jax Ross...
South Plainfield defeats New Providence - Boys basketball recap
Tareak Williams had 22 points and eight assists to lead South Plainfield past New Providence in South Plainfield. New Providence (9-3) took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter before South Plainfield (11-2) sported a one-point advantage at halftime. South Plainfield did just enough in the second half to come away with the win as it outscored New Providence 31-27.
McNair over Palisades Park - Girls basketball recap
London Whitten and Mabel Omare each scored 10 points apiece to lead McNair to a 35-21 victory over Palisades Park in Jersey City. Faith Ngoge added eight points for McNair (5-8), who jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintain its double-digit lead throughout the game. Sharada Suresh was terrific on the boards for McNair, corralling a team-high 13 rebounds.
