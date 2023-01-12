Mia Firdman led a balanced offense with a game-high nine points as Gov. Livingston overcame a slow start to beat Kent Place 29-18 in Summit. The visitors fell behind 10-1 in the first quarter, but took the lead with a 12-1 run of their own in the second. It was still a four-point game after the third period, but Gov. Livingston outscored the hosts 11-4 down the stretch to pull away and improve to 8-5.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO