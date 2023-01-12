Read full article on original website
The Weeknd Drops Video To 'Avatar' Theme Song 'Nothing Is Lost'
The Weeknd has released the visuals for his Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack cut “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” – and it’s perfectly on theme. Viewers visit a world similar to Avatar‘s Pandora in the Quentin Deronzier-directed video, with the superstar singer only making a brief appearance. The song was co-produced by Swedish House Mafia.
Sica Keeps It Cool In ‘Choosy,’ His 1st Track Of 2023
Sica jumpstarts the year—and celebrates his birthday—with yet another mellow track, “Choosy.”. The Filipino rapper shared the Gaspari-produced song yesterday (January 16). The accompanying visual features various footage from live performances and behind-the-scenes clips of previous music videos. This is Sica’s first track since releasing his 4-track...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star
Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
Diddy's Son King Combs Laughs Off 'Nepotism Baby' Label
King Combs has chimed in on the “nepotism baby” debate surrounding Hollywood as the son of Bad Boy mogul Diddy. While being Diddy’s son has given him some obvious advantages in the music world, Christian Combs believes there’s still an added burden with the pressure to live up to the legacy of your parents.
Cardi B Recalls Moment Offset Found Out About TakeOff's Death: 'It Was Terrible'
Cardi B has opened up about the moment she and Offset found out about TakeOff’s death. The Bronx bombshell appeared on the inaugural episode of Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee’s new eponymous podcast, where she recalled the night she and her husband received the tragic news that TakeOff — Offset’s cousin and Migos groupmate — had been shot and killed.
6ix9ine Dances With Danger By Flexing $1M In Cash & Dropping Location
6ix9ine has been warned after he was seen pinging his location and flexing $1 million in cash on social media. The rainbow-haired rapper posted an extensive caption on his latest Instagram post, which saw him snoozing on a private jet while snuggling up with a lap full of money. His...
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms
Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
Julio Foolio Hilariously Shows Rappers How To Handle An Interrogation: ‘I Am Not 6ix9ine’
Julio Foolio has had his fair share of run-ins with law enforcement and with snitching being a topic of discussion within rap, he showed how he believes rhymers should handle the interrogation room. Footage emerged of Foolio — born Charles Jones — in custody after being apprehended for alleged excessive...
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo says she hides her crown in a locked box in her closet but has caught her sisters wearing it
Olivia Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, is returning to host the 2023 Miss Universe pageant alongside Jeannie Mai Jenkins.
Drake Gives Fabolous His Flowers: 'Wouldn't Be Anywhere Without This Guy'
Drake has given Fabolous his flowers, hailing the Brooklyn rapper as a major influence on his career. The Her Loss hitmaker showed love to Loso on his Instagram Stories on Sunday (January 15) by posting a series of photos of the Summertime Shootout lyricist along with a few complimentary words.
Jim Jones Checks Interviewer Over Max B Question
Jim Jones wasn’t too happy about being asked about Max B in a recent interview, and didn’t hide his annoyance. During a sit-down with DJUTV, the Harlem rapper refused to discuss his long-running rap rival, explaining he doesn’t talk about people who are dead or in jail.
Tierra Whack Thinks 'Light Skin' Eminem Is 'The Best Rapper Ever'
Tierra Whack has let it be known who she thinks ultimately sits on the throne in Hip Hop, giving the title to Eminem. The G.O.A.T. debate is a subjective one that’s been going on for decades, but the Philly native felt it was necessary to remind her followers over the weekend that Slim Shady still holds the title belt as the best to ever do it.
Lil Uzi Vert Blings Out His Face With Six New Piercings
Lil Uzi Vert has added some more icy jewelry to his collection with several new face piercings. On Friday (January 13), Kaia, a licensed piercer with Jewels Parlor Piercing Studio, based in New York City, shared a reel on Instagram featuring the behind-the-scenes process of the unique facial piercings she recently did for the “Just Wanna Rock,” rapper.
Logic Shares New Song ‘Wake Up’ As Album Vinyl Pre-Orders Sell Out In 60 Seconds
Logic has shared a new song titled “Wake Up” after special vinyl pre-orders of his new album sold out in a single minute. The new project, titled College Park, is set to drop on February 24, and Urban Outfitters announced a special “varsity green vinyl” to celebrate the Maryland rapper’s first independent album. The brand then confirmed on Twitter it was limited to a mere 500 copies and that all copies were sold out in one minute.
Sheek Louch Gives Young Thug Advice Amid RICO Case, Slams YSL Members Who Took Plea Deals
Sheek Louch has shared advice for Young Thug regarding his circle of friends amid his RICO case, while also slamming the YSL members who took plea deals. In an interview with VladTV, the LOX lyricist reflected on Thugga’s legal woes and the number of co-defendants who have taken plea deals in the YSL RICO case. According to Sheek, the Atlanta rapper needs to remove these disloyal people from his life because they clearly don’t have his best interests at heart.
Lupe Fiasco Explores Fan Conspiracy Theories In Mind-Bending 'Precious Things' Video
Lupe Fiasco has gone down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole in his new music video for “Precious Things” — check it out below. As the song plays in the background, Lupe rabidly searches the internet in order to try and decode a few of the conspiracy beliefs fans have theorized about him over the years, including his odd hand gestures and his relationship to Islam and Kuwait.
50 Cent, Usher & The Diplomats Among Artists On Lovers & Friends Festival 2023 Lineup
50 Cent, Usher and The Diplomats are just a few of the big names that will perform at this year’s Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas. Set to take place on Saturday, May 6, Usher’s annual festival will also include performances from Missy Elliott, Chris Brown, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Summer Walker, T.I., Soulja Boy, Busta Rhymes, Chingy, Remy Ma, Pitbull and a slew of others.
