Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
NBC Sports
Brian Flores emerges as potential favorite for Cardinals coach
With the Cardinals hiring a G.M. well schooled in the Patriot Way, the next move could be to hire a coach with a similar pedigree. The current rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill favors pairing with Monti Ossenfort former Dolphins coach (and current Steelers assistant) Brian Flores, as the successor to Kliff Kingbury.
Lions OC Ben Johnson reportedly returning to Detroit, won't pursue head coaching job
Ben Johnson is staying put. The hot head coaching candidate is turning down suitors and returning to his position as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson canceled plans to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday and informed the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans on Tuesday that he's staying in Detroit, per the report. He'd already interviewed for both head coaching vacancies.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Three free agents who could help Red Sox salvage offseason
For a team that entered the offseason with at least $100 million to spend, it's not exactly satisfying to declare that the Red Sox can have their pick of the free agent leftovers. But after losing out on everyone from Jose Abreu to Tommy Kahnle to Zach Eflin, they have...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox interested in two veteran infielders
The Boston Red Sox appear to be searching for a Trevor Story replacement with the middle infielder expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 MLB season. Story underwent elbow surgery on Monday, leaving the Red Sox with an even bigger question mark at shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts. While utility man Kiké Hernandez is a candidate to replace Story, that would leave Boston with a hole in center field.
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
NBC Sports
Prescott admits he should’ve gone down earlier to preserve time
Dak Prescott’s 2021 season ended in chaos. In the closing 32 seconds of the 49ers’ 23-17 playoff win over the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round Sunday, Prescott and his offense began a potential game-winning drive at the Dallas 20-yard line. Three quick passes moved the football up to the San Francisco 41.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox trade pitcher Connor Seabold to Rockies for PTBNL or cash
The Boston Red Sox have made another minor offseason move. MLB Network's Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday that the Red Sox have traded pitcher Connor Seabold to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later or cash. Seabold was designated for assignment (DFA'd) by the Red Sox last week...
NBC Sports
Titans to hire Ran Carthon as their General Manager
Word on Tuesday afternoon was that the Titans had identified three finalists for their General Manager job and things moved quickly from there. According to multiple reports, 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon will be the team’s next General Manager. The Titans fired Jon Robinson in December. Carthon...
NBC Sports
Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win
Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
TKO: Who is St. Louis’ best NBA player?
St. Louis has produced a number of great NBA players. Ed Macauley, Bill Bradley, Larry Hughes, JoJo White, and Bradley Beal to name a few. But “TKO” believes Jayson Tatum will turn out to be the best. The Kilcoyne Opinion hopes Tatum didn’t notice a recent endorsement for another player.
NBC Sports
Seahawks express salty regret after loss to 49ers: 'We had it'
The Seattle Seahawks will have to pack up their belongings and head into the offseason after their season-ending 41-23 loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round Saturday at Levi's Stadium. When Seattle entered the locker room leading 17-16 at halftime, however, the team thought the 49ers would be the...
NBC Sports
Monti Ossenfort: Ego will not be tolerated in this organization
Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort held his first press conference since getting the job on Tuesday and he discussed the kind of players he wants to see join the team in the future. Team owner Michael Bidwill said that he and Ossenfort agreed that the Cardinals “need more accountability” than...
NBC Sports
49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown
The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
NBC Sports
Browns hire new DC from Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl staff
Jim Schwartz, who led the Eagles’ Super Bowl defense five years ago, is the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. The Browns hired Schwartz to replace Joe Woods, who was fired last week after three seasons. Among the other candidates for the position was current...
NBC Sports
David Krejci: Bruins' coaching change 'helped a lot'
The Boston Bruins are on pace to finish with one of the best regular-season records in NHL history. On Monday, they improved to 34-5-4 with a dominant win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Two of the biggest differences from last season? The return of David Krejci, and Jim Montgomery replacing Bruce...
NBC Sports
Why Draymond laments Warriors losing GP2, Porter after title
Halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, Draymond Green still ponders how things would have been different had Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. remained with the Warriors. Speaking with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "K[NO]w Mercy with Stephen A. Smith" podcast, Green shared his thoughts on Golden State losing Payton and Porter in free agency this past offseason.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady vows to take it “one day at a time”
In the last game of his twenty-third season, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady season made a one-game exit from the postseason. In fairly brief remarks to reports after the game, Brady said his immediate plans were to “go home and get a good night’s sleep.”. He also vowed to...
NBC Sports
49ers get two more third-round compensatory picks after Titans hire Ran Carthon
The 49ers continue to benefit from developing a diverse group of coaches and personnel executives. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins called Canucks about Luke Schenn's availability
The Boston Bruins are absolutely rolling right now with a league-best 34-5-4 record, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't make an upgrade or two before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. Depth is massively important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Bruins have found that out the hard way...
NBC Sports
Phillies' Painter rated best right-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball
The Phillies have the top right-handed pitching prospect in baseball and two of the top 10, according to MLB Pipeline. Andrew Painter was rated the best prospect at his position, up from fifth among right-handers in their last ranking. Mick Abel was ranked ninth. Painter is 19 and Abel is...
Comments / 0