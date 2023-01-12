For all of the talk over the last month about a new shortstop, the Giants will find themselves in a surprising place when they report to Scottsdale Stadium in a month. They currently have nine infielders on their roster, and eight were in the organization last year. The only newcomer this offseason ended up being 23-year-old Brett Wisely, who came over from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the winter and has just five games of experience above the Double-A level.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO