FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The richest woman Seattle, WashingtonLuay RahilSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
NBC Sports
Tomase: Three free agents who could help Red Sox salvage offseason
For a team that entered the offseason with at least $100 million to spend, it's not exactly satisfying to declare that the Red Sox can have their pick of the free agent leftovers. But after losing out on everyone from Jose Abreu to Tommy Kahnle to Zach Eflin, they have...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox interested in two veteran infielders
The Boston Red Sox appear to be searching for a Trevor Story replacement with the middle infielder expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 MLB season. Story underwent elbow surgery on Monday, leaving the Red Sox with an even bigger question mark at shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts. While utility man Kiké Hernandez is a candidate to replace Story, that would leave Boston with a hole in center field.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox trade pitcher Connor Seabold to Rockies for PTBNL or cash
The Boston Red Sox have made another minor offseason move. MLB Network's Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday that the Red Sox have traded pitcher Connor Seabold to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later or cash. Seabold was designated for assignment (DFA'd) by the Red Sox last week...
NBC Sports
Zaidi breaks down roster holes Giants still need to fill
For all of the talk over the last month about a new shortstop, the Giants will find themselves in a surprising place when they report to Scottsdale Stadium in a month. They currently have nine infielders on their roster, and eight were in the organization last year. The only newcomer this offseason ended up being 23-year-old Brett Wisely, who came over from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the winter and has just five games of experience above the Double-A level.
NBC Sports
Phillies' Painter rated best right-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball
The Phillies have the top right-handed pitching prospect in baseball and two of the top 10, according to MLB Pipeline. Andrew Painter was rated the best prospect at his position, up from fifth among right-handers in their last ranking. Mick Abel was ranked ninth. Painter is 19 and Abel is...
NBC Sports
Brian Flores emerges as potential favorite for Cardinals coach
With the Cardinals hiring a G.M. well schooled in the Patriot Way, the next move could be to hire a coach with a similar pedigree. The current rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill favors pairing with Monti Ossenfort former Dolphins coach (and current Steelers assistant) Brian Flores, as the successor to Kliff Kingbury.
NBC Sports
Prescott admits he should’ve gone down earlier to preserve time
Dak Prescott’s 2021 season ended in chaos. In the closing 32 seconds of the 49ers’ 23-17 playoff win over the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round Sunday, Prescott and his offense began a potential game-winning drive at the Dallas 20-yard line. Three quick passes moved the football up to the San Francisco 41.
NBC Sports
Report: Titans hire 49ers' Carthon as next general manager
Ran Carthon is moving on after seven years with the 49ers. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Tennessee Titans are hiring Carthon to be their next general manager. Carthon is finishing his second season as the 49ers' direct of player personnel. Carthon has been a mainstay on...
NBC Sports
Seahawks express salty regret after loss to 49ers: 'We had it'
The Seattle Seahawks will have to pack up their belongings and head into the offseason after their season-ending 41-23 loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round Saturday at Levi's Stadium. When Seattle entered the locker room leading 17-16 at halftime, however, the team thought the 49ers would be the...
TKO: Who is St. Louis’ best NBA player?
St. Louis has produced a number of great NBA players. Ed Macauley, Bill Bradley, Larry Hughes, JoJo White, and Bradley Beal to name a few. But “TKO” believes Jayson Tatum will turn out to be the best. The Kilcoyne Opinion hopes Tatum didn’t notice a recent endorsement for another player.
NBC Sports
Top dynasty in NFL history? No, but Chiefs in rare air vs. Jags
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting comfortable in their role as NFL frontrunners. The No. 1 seed in the AFC has won seven straight AFC West crowns and has hosted the last four conference championship games. With that type of resume, the question has begun to inevitably brew: Where does...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins called Canucks about Luke Schenn's availability
The Boston Bruins are absolutely rolling right now with a league-best 34-5-4 record, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't make an upgrade or two before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. Depth is massively important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Bruins have found that out the hard way...
NBC Sports
Monti Ossenfort: Ego will not be tolerated in this organization
Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort held his first press conference since getting the job on Tuesday and he discussed the kind of players he wants to see join the team in the future. Team owner Michael Bidwill said that he and Ossenfort agreed that the Cardinals “need more accountability” than...
NBC Sports
49ers get two more third-round compensatory picks after Titans hire Ran Carthon
The 49ers continue to benefit from developing a diverse group of coaches and personnel executives. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy magic, 49ers’ selflessness key in Wild Card win
The most impressive part about watching the Niners, who haven’t lost in 12 weeks, is obviously that a third-string quarterback, Brock Purdy, has won seven straight games. (He played all but four minutes of his first game, a win over Miami, after replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, and has won six starts since then.) There’s also the small matter of the 49ers having the best defense in football. But there’s something else that surfaced often in the Wild Card win over Seattle.
NBC Sports
David Krejci: Bruins' coaching change 'helped a lot'
The Boston Bruins are on pace to finish with one of the best regular-season records in NHL history. On Monday, they improved to 34-5-4 with a dominant win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Two of the biggest differences from last season? The return of David Krejci, and Jim Montgomery replacing Bruce...
NBC Sports
Texans complete interview with Sean Payton
The Texans completed an interview with Sean Payton on Monday, the team announced. It is unknown where the interview took place as the team provided no details. The Texans are one of four teams with permission from the Saints to talk to Payton. The Broncos will interview Payton in Los...
NBC Sports
Shanahan owns up to 49ers' squib kick that squandered lead
Coach Kyle Shanahan is the first to admit he is not impervious to mistakes. Just before halftime of the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Shanahan made a very questionable decision. The 49ers' offense had just driven down the field, but stalled and settled for a field goal....
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors suffer ugly road loss to Bulls
The Warriors once again took a step back on the road in a frustrating 132-118 loss Sunday to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. After dominating the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at the Alamodome, the Warriors reverted back to their sloppiness away from Chase Center. Right from the start, they put themselves in a major hole by not taking care of the ball and playing lousy defense. The Warriors came roaring back in the second quarter, but a corner wasn't turned.
NBC Sports
Eagles’ updated odds and Super Bowl chances with divisional game set
Now it really feels like the playoffs are about to begin. After trying to put their wild card round bye week to use, the Eagles found out their opponent on Sunday afternoon when the Giants upset the Vikings in Minnesota. The Eagles will host the Giants at 8:15 p.m. on...
