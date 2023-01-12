Panthers Submit Request to New England to Interview Jerod Mayo

A new name has popped onto the Panthers radar.

The Carolina Panthers have a long list of offensive-minded candidates that they would like to speak with for the head coaching vacancy but there are a couple of defensive-minded coaches in addition to Steve Wilks who is on the radar.

Thursday morning, multiple reports stated that Carolina had submitted a request to interview defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for the head coaching position and now, New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo enters the mix.

Mayo, 36, interviewed for the heading coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos last year.

After a successful eight-year career in the NFL as a linebacker with the Patriots, Mayo decided to retire from playing following the 2015 season. He racked up 802 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 28 QB hits, 11 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries for his career.

Although he has no coordinating or head coaching experience, Mayo is highly thought of around the league as an up-and-coming coach who at some point will get a head coaching job. Mayo has also received interest from the Cleveland Browns for their open defensive coordinator job, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com .

