Soccer-Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG

(Reuters) – Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year’s World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.
Who was the first American to play football for a major European team?

“Who was the first American to play for a major European soccer team?” asks Kurt Perleberg. When the USMNT started to qualify for the World Cup on a regular basis in the 1990s, US internationals – and goalkeepers in particular – became a regular sight in European football. But John Harkes, Tony Meola (remember his spells at Brighton and Watford? Nope, nor did we), Paul Caligiuri, Kasey Keller and the rest weren’t the first wave of American footballers to cross the pond.
INEOS formally enters on Manchester United sale process- spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) – Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS has formally entered into the Premier League soccer club Manchester United sale process, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. “I can confirm that we have formally put ourselves into the process,” the spokesperson said without adding details. The information was published...

