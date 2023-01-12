Read full article on original website
Soccer-Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG
(Reuters) – Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year’s World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.
Who was the first American to play football for a major European team?
“Who was the first American to play for a major European soccer team?” asks Kurt Perleberg. When the USMNT started to qualify for the World Cup on a regular basis in the 1990s, US internationals – and goalkeepers in particular – became a regular sight in European football. But John Harkes, Tony Meola (remember his spells at Brighton and Watford? Nope, nor did we), Paul Caligiuri, Kasey Keller and the rest weren’t the first wave of American footballers to cross the pond.
INEOS formally enters on Manchester United sale process- spokesman
LONDON (Reuters) – Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS has formally entered into the Premier League soccer club Manchester United sale process, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. “I can confirm that we have formally put ourselves into the process,” the spokesperson said without adding details. The information was published...
Former Fox execs’ FIFA case about ‘corruption of international soccer,’ prosecutor says
(Reuters) – A criminal case against two former 21st Century Fox executives and a sports marketing company accused of bribing South American soccer officials to obtain lucrative broadcasting rights was about the corruption of the sport, a prosecutor told a jury in a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday. The...
