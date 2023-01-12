Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
104.1 WIKY
Congolese president says M23 rebels have not withdrawn as agreed
DAKAR (Reuters) – Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday said the M23 rebel group had not fully withdrawn from areas it seized in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, accusing the militia of faking an agreed pullback of its forces. Regional leaders brokered an agreement in November under which the...
104.1 WIKY
Pakistan’s largest province to hold snap polls in win for former PM Khan
LAHORE (Reuters) – A snap local election will be held in Pakistan’s most populous province, officials said, after the provincial leader, an ally of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, triggered the poll, putting pressure on the government ahead a planned general election. Holding local elections in a province...
104.1 WIKY
German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
104.1 WIKY
Iran’s ‘death committee’ president unyielding in defence of clerical rule
DUBAI (Reuters) – As a young prosecutor in Tehran, Ebrahim Raisi sat on a “death committee” overseeing the execution of hundreds of political prisoners in the Iranian capital, rights groups say. Now president three decades later, and seen by many as Iran’s potential next Supreme Leader, Raisi...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy calls on OSCE to do more about Ukrainians moved to Russia
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) on Monday to do more about Ukrainians that Kyiv says have been forcefully deported to Russia and their fate once inside the country. Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia...
104.1 WIKY
Dutch authorities arrest alleged Syrian ISIS security chief
THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The Dutch national prosecutors office on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 37-year old Syrian refugee who is accused of committing war crimes as a security official for Islamic State. Prosecutors said in a statement the man sought asylum in the Netherlands in 2019. A...
104.1 WIKY
Davos 2023: Finland hopes Turkish minister’s U.S. trip will boost its NATO membership bid
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Finland’s foreign minister said on Tuesday he hoped that Turkey’s foreign minister’s trip to the United States this week would bring positive impetus to his country and Sweden’s bid to join NATO. The two Nordic states applied last year to join...
104.1 WIKY
Dutch to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine -ANP
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will send a Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Rutte is currently in Washington D.C. meeting U.S. President Joe Biden. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean)
104.1 WIKY
Blinken welcomes Northern Ireland talks progress after meeting UK’s Cleverly
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meeting his British counterpart on Tuesday that Washington welcomed apparent progress in talks between Britain and the European Union aimed at resolving a post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland. Blinken and Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s talks at...
104.1 WIKY
Production resumes at Indonesian nickel smelter after deadly clash
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Production at an Indonesian nickel smelter owned by China’s Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry resumed on Tuesday, police said, after operations were suspended due to a protest and rioting at the weekend in which two workers were killed. An Indonesian and a Chinese worker died, while...
104.1 WIKY
Dutch amend constitution to specify gay, disabled protections
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch Senate on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Netherlands’ constitution to make it explicitly forbidden to discriminate against someone on the basis of their sexual orientation, or disability. The change, approved in a 56-15 vote, is the last step in a years-long process...
104.1 WIKY
Colombia president backs defense minister accused by Guatemala
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Monday he would not accept any “order for the arrest” of his defense minister after a Guatemalan prosecutor accused the official of illegal acts. Earlier on Monday, the head of Guatemala’s Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity Rafael Curruchiche...
104.1 WIKY
Suspect in EU graft probe to cooperate with Belgian authorities – prosecutor
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium’s federal prosecutor said on Tuesday that former Italian member of the European Parliament Pier Antonio Panzeri agreed to work with Belgian authorities over a cash-for-influence corruption scandal in exchange for a reduced sentence. The prosecutor said in a statement Panzeri signed a “repentance agreement”,...
104.1 WIKY
Russia’s newest nuclear submarine on its way to temporary base in Arctic – TASS
(Reuters) – Russian navy’s newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Generalissimo Suvorov is on its way to a temporary base for the Northern Fleet in the Arctic, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified defence source. “Recently, the submarine cruiser Generalissimo Suvorov has started moving from...
