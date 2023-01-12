Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Moderna says RSV vaccine 84% effective at preventing symptoms in older adults
(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Tuesday that its experimental messenger RNA vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83.7% effective in a late-stage trial at preventing at least two symptoms, such as cough and fever, in adults aged 60 and older. RSV, which produces symptoms similar to a...
Doctors in China say they are discouraged from writing COVID-19 as the cause of death on death certificates
Doctors in China say they have been instructed to not attribute deaths to COVID if the patient had underlying health diseases, Reuters reported.
Reversing abortion drug’s approval would harm public interest, U.S. FDA says
(Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration is urging a judge to reject a request by abortion opponents for a court order withdrawing federal approval for the drug used in medication abortions – which account for more than half of U.S. abortions – citing potential dangers to women seeking to end their pregnancies.
