Washington State

Banxico nominee Mejia pledges independence at congressional hearing

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A nominee of the Mexican government to join the Bank of Mexico’s governing board, Omar Mejia, backed the central bank’s monetary tightening policies on Tuesday and promised transparency and independence if chosen for the role. “It is crucial to preserve (the bank’s) autonomy...
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying “more unified and powerful action” was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime...
U.S. consumers in ‘good shape’ as wages grow: BofA CEO

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – U.S. consumers are still in “pretty good shape” and their wages are growing even as the Federal Reserve continues to withdraw excess liquidity from the system, Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.
Iran’s ‘death committee’ president unyielding in defence of clerical rule

DUBAI (Reuters) – As a young prosecutor in Tehran, Ebrahim Raisi sat on a “death committee” overseeing the execution of hundreds of political prisoners in the Iranian capital, rights groups say. Now president three decades later, and seen by many as Iran’s potential next Supreme Leader, Raisi...
Reversing abortion drug’s approval would harm public interest, U.S. FDA says

(Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration is urging a judge to reject a request by abortion opponents for a court order withdrawing federal approval for the drug used in medication abortions – which account for more than half of U.S. abortions – citing potential dangers to women seeking to end their pregnancies.
Philippine Nobel laureate Ressa cleared by court of tax evasion

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday, a judge said, handing Ressa a victory in a case the veteran journalist has described as part of a pattern of harassment. Ressa, who was...
U.S. household spending gains moderated in December, NY Fed says

NEW YORK (Reuters) – American households are cutting back on spending, but are doing so from very high levels, a New York Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday. The regional Fed bank said the median increase in household spending last month tipped down to 7.7%, from a record high of 9% in August. December’s spending increase was also well above the 5.1% increase seen in December 2021 and was higher than the 2.5% rise booked in December 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations Household Spending Survey.
Fed’s Williams: Making economy inclusive has benefits for overall activity

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said on Tuesday that the economy does better when everyone gets a shot at participating. “An inclusive economy doesn’t just help those that are in need of more or different opportunities, rather, it boosts the economy more broadly,” Williams said in opening remarks for a conference at his bank.
FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked

(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen as a result of hacks. Some $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX’s international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its U.S. exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, CEO John Ray said in a separate statement on Tuesday.
Column-Bank of Japan shift exposes global bond cracks: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Japan risks pulling the rug from under the much-touted “year of the bond.”. Further changes to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) policy could bring more Japanese money back home, against a backdrop of rising hedging costs that are already weighing on domestic investors’ demand for overseas bonds.
Leak of secretive Cuban reserves data stirs confusion, concern

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s state-run media has created a stir among economists, diplomats and creditors by publishing an estimate of the Communist-run island’s international reserves, an elusive data long considered a “state secret” there. Buried deep in a two-part, 2,000-word analysis of the economy earlier...
Dutch to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine -ANP

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will send a Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Rutte is currently in Washington D.C. meeting U.S. President Joe Biden. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean)
WASHINGTON STATE

