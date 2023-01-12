Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Banxico nominee Mejia pledges independence at congressional hearing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A nominee of the Mexican government to join the Bank of Mexico’s governing board, Omar Mejia, backed the central bank’s monetary tightening policies on Tuesday and promised transparency and independence if chosen for the role. “It is crucial to preserve (the bank’s) autonomy...
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
U.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu to meet in Zurich for first in-person talks
ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich on Wednesday for frank talks on the global economy, sovereign debt issues and climate change, as the world's biggest economies work to repair frayed relations.
104.1 WIKY
Washington court paves way for Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend, declining to review case
(Reuters) – Washington state’s highest court on Tuesday cleared the way for Albertsons Companies Inc to make a disputed $4 billion dividend ahead of the grocer’s proposed deal with rival Kroger Co, as the justices declined to take up a claim that the payout would harm industry competition.
104.1 WIKY
Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying “more unified and powerful action” was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. consumers in ‘good shape’ as wages grow: BofA CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – U.S. consumers are still in “pretty good shape” and their wages are growing even as the Federal Reserve continues to withdraw excess liquidity from the system, Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.
104.1 WIKY
Iran’s ‘death committee’ president unyielding in defence of clerical rule
DUBAI (Reuters) – As a young prosecutor in Tehran, Ebrahim Raisi sat on a “death committee” overseeing the execution of hundreds of political prisoners in the Iranian capital, rights groups say. Now president three decades later, and seen by many as Iran’s potential next Supreme Leader, Raisi...
104.1 WIKY
Reversing abortion drug’s approval would harm public interest, U.S. FDA says
(Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration is urging a judge to reject a request by abortion opponents for a court order withdrawing federal approval for the drug used in medication abortions – which account for more than half of U.S. abortions – citing potential dangers to women seeking to end their pregnancies.
104.1 WIKY
Philippine Nobel laureate Ressa cleared by court of tax evasion
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday, a judge said, handing Ressa a victory in a case the veteran journalist has described as part of a pattern of harassment. Ressa, who was...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. household spending gains moderated in December, NY Fed says
NEW YORK (Reuters) – American households are cutting back on spending, but are doing so from very high levels, a New York Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday. The regional Fed bank said the median increase in household spending last month tipped down to 7.7%, from a record high of 9% in August. December’s spending increase was also well above the 5.1% increase seen in December 2021 and was higher than the 2.5% rise booked in December 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations Household Spending Survey.
104.1 WIKY
Fed’s Williams: Making economy inclusive has benefits for overall activity
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said on Tuesday that the economy does better when everyone gets a shot at participating. “An inclusive economy doesn’t just help those that are in need of more or different opportunities, rather, it boosts the economy more broadly,” Williams said in opening remarks for a conference at his bank.
104.1 WIKY
FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked
(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen as a result of hacks. Some $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX’s international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its U.S. exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, CEO John Ray said in a separate statement on Tuesday.
104.1 WIKY
Column-Bank of Japan shift exposes global bond cracks: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Japan risks pulling the rug from under the much-touted “year of the bond.”. Further changes to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) policy could bring more Japanese money back home, against a backdrop of rising hedging costs that are already weighing on domestic investors’ demand for overseas bonds.
104.1 WIKY
Leak of secretive Cuban reserves data stirs confusion, concern
HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s state-run media has created a stir among economists, diplomats and creditors by publishing an estimate of the Communist-run island’s international reserves, an elusive data long considered a “state secret” there. Buried deep in a two-part, 2,000-word analysis of the economy earlier...
104.1 WIKY
Dutch to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine -ANP
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will send a Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Rutte is currently in Washington D.C. meeting U.S. President Joe Biden. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean)
Comments / 0