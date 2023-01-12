Read full article on original website
FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked
(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen as a result of hacks. Some $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX’s international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its U.S. exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, CEO John Ray said in a separate statement on Tuesday.
Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying “more unified and powerful action” was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime...
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – India’s Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan’s Gogoro and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state. Announced on the sidelines of the World...
Bankman-Fried says claims made by FTX lawyers ‘misleading’
(Reuters) – FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in a blog post refuted some claims made by the company’s lawyers on Tuesday, saying that they were “extremely misleading” and that FTX U.S. was and is solvent. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Leak of secretive Cuban reserves data stirs confusion, concern
HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s state-run media has created a stir among economists, diplomats and creditors by publishing an estimate of the Communist-run island’s international reserves, an elusive data long considered a “state secret” there. Buried deep in a two-part, 2,000-word analysis of the economy earlier...
Banxico nominee Mejia pledges independence at congressional hearing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A nominee of the Mexican government to join the Bank of Mexico’s governing board, Omar Mejia, backed the central bank’s monetary tightening policies on Tuesday and promised transparency and independence if chosen for the role. “It is crucial to preserve (the bank’s) autonomy...
BlackRock, Vanguard stand apart as U.S. funds suffer first annual outflows
(Reuters) – Passive products from BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group and others were rare cash recipients last year as U.S. mutual and exchange-traded funds suffered $370 billion in net withdrawals, their first annual outflows on record, researcher Morningstar Inc said. Looking to track indexes, investors withdrew a net $926 billion...
Trian Fund Management, now pushing for seat at Disney, lost 10.6% in 2022
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Trian Fund Management, the activist investment firm currently pushing for changes plus a board seat at Walt Disney Co, posted a return of negative 10.6% last year when many hedge funds nursed losses, people familiar with the number said. Trian’s co-founder, Nelson Peltz, has criticized...
China's NetEase criticizes Blizzard offer as unequal, unfair
HONG KONG — (AP) — China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms “unequal and unfair” in an escalating public spat.
Citi CEO says Fed could slow interest rate hikes by early summer – CNBC
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow rate hikes in late spring or early summer, in an interview with CNBC. After months of relentlessly raising interest rates, the Fed in December signaled it would pare back the pace of its hikes as the full effects of the central bank’s policy tightening flow through into the economy.
Dollar steady, yen slips as traders brace for BOJ policy decision
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar steadied on Wednesday, while the yen slipped as investors eagerly awaited the Bank of Japan’s policy decision, which could set the stage for Tokyo to end its ultra-easy monetary policy. The central bank stunned the market last month by raising its cap...
Blinken says U.S. ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is appalled by Iran’s execution of Alireza Akbari, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, vowing that Tehran’s abuses in its crackdown of widespread demonstrations will not go unpunished. “We were appalled by the execution of Mr. Akbari just as we’ve...
Washington court paves way for Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend, declining to review case
(Reuters) – Washington state’s highest court on Tuesday cleared the way for Albertsons Companies Inc to make a disputed $4 billion dividend ahead of the grocer’s proposed deal with rival Kroger Co, as the justices declined to take up a claim that the payout would harm industry competition.
China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on...
Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the...
Vulcan Energy, Stellantis to develop renewable energy assets in Germany
(Reuters) – Automaker Stellantis is set to invest in a geothermal energy project in Germany with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources to help power a manufacturing facility for electric vehicles, Vulcan said on Tuesday. The phased project is aimed at providing renewable heat to Stellantis’ Rüsselsheim manufacturing facility, which...
UBS still hiring and in growth mode – CEO Ralph Hamers
ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS is hiring with the Swiss bank in “growth mode,” Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. “We are very cautious in hiring but still hiring. We are very much looking at what are some of the critical jobs that we need to fill,” he told CNBC in an interview.
Dutch to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine -ANP
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will send a Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Rutte is currently in Washington D.C. meeting U.S. President Joe Biden. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean)
Disney says investor Peltz ‘lacks experience’ to understand its business
(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co defended its board on Tuesday and said that activist-investor Nelson Peltz “lacked the skills and experience” to help the entertainment giant in its business. Last week, Peltz formally launched a battle for a board seat at Disney to rescue the company from...
OPEC says Chinese oil demand to rebound in 2023 after drop
LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC said on Tuesday Chinese oil demand would rebound this year due to relaxation of the country’s COVID-19 curbs and drive global growth, and sounded an optimistic note on the prospects for the world economy in 2023. World demand in 2023 will rise by 2.22 million barrels...
