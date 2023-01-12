Read full article on original website
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni Debunk Rumors of Feud on Twitter
A rumored feud between Ice-T and Christopher Meloni apparently isn’t true. The Law & Order: SVU actors took to Twitter to clear up the gossip. “Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni,” Ice-T wrote on Twitter. “Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS.”
Bun B Reflects on Jay-Z Using His Lyrics for “99 Problems”
Bun B has spoken out about how it feels knowing Jay-Z borrowed a few lines from him for his Grammy-award-winning track “99 Problems.”. The Houston legend spoke about the experience while a guest on the People’s Party With Talib Kweli, and was asked whether he felt that a lot of Hov’s supporters were unaware that the first four lines of Hov’s third verse on the hit single were pulled from UGK’s 1996 song “Touched,” off their iconic project Ridin’ Dirty.
Madonna Stars on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s First European ‘Icon Issue’
How does “icon” translate in Italian, French and Spanish? Apparently, as “Madonna.”. After announcing a new world tour on her Instagram account Tuesday, the music diva was revealed as the cover star of three different editions of Vanity Fair. The Italian, French and Spanish versions of the...
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Think Their ‘The Last of Us’ Puns Are Hilarious, Thank You Very Much
In order for HBO’s The Last of Us to work, the casting of series leads Joel and Ellie needed to be perfect. The entire plot of the video game to series adaptation hinges on the relationship between the grizzled and capable Joel and young spitfire Ellie as they journey across a post-apocalyptic America. It’s a difficult challenge, but one that HBO nailed by casting Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the starring roles.
‘Mixed & Mastered’: Watch Hit-Boy Find Inspiration at Hacienda PATRÓN in Pt. 1 of His New Doc
Grammy award-winning rapper and producer Hit-Boy is a master of his craft. He’s a hip hop pioneer, leveraging his talent, discipline, and connection to the culture to break new ground while keeping inspiration top of mind. And Hit-Boy’s latest source of inspiration comes from Mexico, with PATRÓN Tequila’s recent prestige launch, PATRÓN EL ALTO. Following a trip to Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico, where he saw how agave is grown and processed to make extraordinary tequila, Hit-Boy linked with Offset to create “2 LIVE,” a new high energy anthem.
Venna Connects With Masego & Mick Jenkins For “Casa Lopez”
Since releasing his acclaimed Venology six-tracker last year, it feels like Grammy-winning saxophonist and producer Venna has been on the ultimate victory lap, spreading his wings and just generally having fun with life. Late last year, the London-born musician dropped off “Sicily’ Box”, a cosmic, almost spiritual jam with Yussef...
Conducta Reimagines Maverick Sabre’s Soul-Pop Gem “I Need” As A UKG Slammer
From the look of things, 2023 is shaping up to be a year of risk-taking and new beginnings for Maverick Sabre. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to tease that he’d soon be releasing a beat tape of sorts, but before that comes, he’s shared Conducta’s bumpy garage remix of “I Need”, the opening track to his 2012-released debut LP, Lonely Are The Brave.
Bow Wow Wants Rappers to Start a Union Similar to the NBA’s Players Association
In a tweet shared over the weekend, Bow Wow expressed his desire to see hip-hop start a union similar to the NBA’s Players Association. "Hip hop needs a board!” Bow Wow wrote on Saturday. “No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee. That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip hop! And have a retirement plan for the og rappers. I hate seeing my heros liquor’d out no money just washed.”
Fans Speculate Lil Durk Is Dissing Gunna Over YSL RICO Case Plea Deal on Upcoming Song
Some fans think Lil Durk might be dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in a recently shared preview of a new song. In the preview, which can be heard below, Durk appears to take a subliminal shot at Gunna. “What happened to Virgil he probably gon’ tell,” he raps in clip, which could be a reference to Durk’s 2022 collab with Gunna, “What Happened to Virgil.” It’s not clear if it’s a specific reference to Gunna or not, but it’s possible considering it’s about a song they did together and appears to buy into the idea Gunna would “tell” on others named in the sweeping YSL RICO indictment, including Young Thug.
Watch The Weeknd’s New Video for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”
The Weeknd has shared the music video for his song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack. Directed by Quentin Deronzier, the visual gives us a brief glimpse of the singer before taking us to what looks like Pandora—the fictional backdrop for James Cameron’s latest movie.
Crave Announces Return of ‘Shoresy’ For Second Season
TSN host (and Shoresy guest star) Jay Onrait made the announcement that the streaming service renewed the hit series for its second season. Shoresy’s official Twitter page doubled down on Onrait’s announcement simply by quoting his tweet and writing Shoresy’s signature “Huh?”. Hulu, which airs the...
Diddy’s Son King Combs Chimes in on ‘Nepo Baby’ Discourse
With the “nepo baby” discourse raging online, Diddy’s son, King Combs, has decided to chime in. TMZ caught up with the 24-year-old at LAX recently, and asked him if he’s tired of the debate about the often charmed life of the children of famous people a. “Not really,” King responded. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown so got a big legacy to [live] up to. Right now, Bad Boy, we number one. Let’s go, baby.”
