Conducta Reimagines Maverick Sabre’s Soul-Pop Gem “I Need” As A UKG Slammer
From the look of things, 2023 is shaping up to be a year of risk-taking and new beginnings for Maverick Sabre. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to tease that he’d soon be releasing a beat tape of sorts, but before that comes, he’s shared Conducta’s bumpy garage remix of “I Need”, the opening track to his 2012-released debut LP, Lonely Are The Brave.
Taylor Swift Shouts Out SZA’s ‘SOS’ as “Anti-Hero” Remains Atop Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift is shouting out SZA’s recently released SOS album amid the continued success of her Midnights single “Anti-Hero.”. “What on Earth I love you guys,” Swift wrote in an Instagram Stories update, as seen below. “PS – Been listening to [SZA’s] album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!”
Drill Masterminds Groundworks Call On Unknown T, Digga D, M Huncho & More For ‘The G Tape: Volume 2’
Almost a year ago to the day, the Groundworks family pooled their resources to release their debut full-length compilation: The G-Tape: Volume 1. Featuring heavyweights such as Digga D, Unknown T, M1llionz and V9, it was an essential collection for UK drill fans. Now, Groundworks are back with a follow-up...
Watch Sudan Archives Perform “Homesick” on ‘The Tonight Show’
Sudan Archives brought “Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant),” a track off last year’s widely praised Natural Brown Prom Queen album, to the Tonight Show stage on Monday. Joining the acclaimed violinist and songwriter of the performance was an expertly assembled band boasting trumpet, bass, and drums. The addition of a wine glass, meanwhile, was handled by Sudan Archives’ fellow Stones Throw Records signee Peanut Butter Wolf.
