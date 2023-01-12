From the look of things, 2023 is shaping up to be a year of risk-taking and new beginnings for Maverick Sabre. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to tease that he’d soon be releasing a beat tape of sorts, but before that comes, he’s shared Conducta’s bumpy garage remix of “I Need”, the opening track to his 2012-released debut LP, Lonely Are The Brave.

1 DAY AGO