Cape May, NJ

SoJO 104.9

One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County

We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
10 Old-School South Jersey Restaurants Make List of Best in NJ

A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keep hungry customers coming back for more.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Comparing Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Cape May

We decided to compare the most expensive homes for sale in Cape May with the least expensive home for sale in Cape May. We included a photo gallery of both homes. This is a one-of-a-kind beachfront property that stretches from Beach Avenue to Stockton Avenue in Cape May. The home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms in the main house, a detached garage with living quarters atop it, and an adjacent all-season "picnic house". The lot is 3,100 square feet. The home is at 1015 Beach Ave, Cape May.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cause of Death for Beached Whale in Brigantine Announced

Results of a necropsy conducted on the humpback whale that washed up in Brigantine last week indicate that the whale died due to blunt force trauma most likely caused by a vessel strike. That conclusion was announced Sunday by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, which was part of the necropsy...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
In 1944, he was sent to war. Next month, NJ town celebrates his 100th birthday

JACKSON — A township World War II veteran will turn 100 years old next month and a parade and party are being planned in his honor, according to Jersey Coast Emergency News. The “Wally Day Parade and Party” will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Jackson Justice Complex on 1 Jackson Drive in honor of Wally Jamison. His nephew, Matthew, is one of the police officers helping to organize the event, according to Mike Basso, with the Jackson Township Police Department.
JACKSON, NJ
