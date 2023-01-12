Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County
We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore
With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season. But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining...
Ocean County Town Named New Jersey’s Best Summer Travel Destination
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
10 Old-School South Jersey Restaurants Make List of Best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keep hungry customers coming back for more.
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
Do You Know Why Certain People Call South Jersey Beaches “The Shore?”
I'm a South Jersey girl, don't get me wrong. But, I grew up in Gloucester County. Some people from Atlantic and Cape May counties have literally yelled at me and said that Gloucester County's not "South Jersey". I told them to get a map. It is South Jersey, it's just...
Jersey Shore Star Spotted At Harrah’s Resort In Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ is always the hotspot for some celebrity sightings and a New Jersey local celeb was just there this weekend!. Harrah’s Pool After Dark is one of the hottest spots in AC and there are plenty of reasons to plan a night or day out there, but even better to go when a Jersey Shore star is hosting an event!
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named New Jersey’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
Is this the end of horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia and NYC?
🐴 Philadelphia's horse-drawn carriages have been paused but their fate remains up in the air. 🐴 Celebrities, such as Edie Falco of 'The Sopranos,' are pushing for a ban in NYC. 🐴 The popular tourist attraction has pitted animal advocates against local businesses. Horse-drawn carriages, a controversial...
Comparing Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Cape May
We decided to compare the most expensive homes for sale in Cape May with the least expensive home for sale in Cape May. We included a photo gallery of both homes. This is a one-of-a-kind beachfront property that stretches from Beach Avenue to Stockton Avenue in Cape May. The home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms in the main house, a detached garage with living quarters atop it, and an adjacent all-season "picnic house". The lot is 3,100 square feet. The home is at 1015 Beach Ave, Cape May.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Cause of Death for Beached Whale in Brigantine Announced
Results of a necropsy conducted on the humpback whale that washed up in Brigantine last week indicate that the whale died due to blunt force trauma most likely caused by a vessel strike. That conclusion was announced Sunday by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, which was part of the necropsy...
Monmouth County, NJ Mom Dies Trying to Pull Her Daughter Out of Burning Home
One New Jersey mother made the ultimate sacrifice when she died trying to rescue her daughter from their burning home. This heartbreaking story sounds like something out of the movies, but it's all too real for The Montanaro Family. The family's home on Brookside Avenue in Hazlet, NJ caught fire...
Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
In 1944, he was sent to war. Next month, NJ town celebrates his 100th birthday
JACKSON — A township World War II veteran will turn 100 years old next month and a parade and party are being planned in his honor, according to Jersey Coast Emergency News. The “Wally Day Parade and Party” will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Jackson Justice Complex on 1 Jackson Drive in honor of Wally Jamison. His nephew, Matthew, is one of the police officers helping to organize the event, according to Mike Basso, with the Jackson Township Police Department.
This Stunning New Jersey County Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the whole state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Wanted Man From Mays Landing, NJ, Indicted for Egg Harbor Twp. Murder
Prosecutors say a man from Mays Landing, who continues to be on the run, has been indicted in connection to a homicide in Egg Harbor Township this past summer. 38-year-old Isaiah Toulson is facing murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a. weapon for...
Ocean City, NJ Has a New, Tougher Plan for Discouraging Rowdy Teens
Officials in Ocean City have mapped out a new, tougher plan for discouraging rowdy teenage behavior, one with harsher consequences for offenders. The Jersey Shore town has been plagued by out-of-control teens for the last two summers, and are attempting to stave off another, OCNJ Daily reports. For example, large...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
