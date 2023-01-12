ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

thelawnhomecare.com

Get Creative with Outdoor Stairs Using Artificial Grass in Manteca

If you’re looking to spruce up the look of your outdoor stairway, why not consider artificial grass in Manteca? Artificial grass has been gaining popularity among home and business owners who want to improve the aesthetics of their outdoor space. It is also a great choice for high-traffic areas like stairways due to its durability and low maintenance needs. Here are five benefits of using artificial grass in your yard.
MANTECA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
LIVERMORE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Falling Trees and Damaged Cars: What you should know

MODESTO — A Modesto viewer says a city tree fell on her car last year, totaling it. When the city refused to cover the damage, she decided it was time to call Kurtis."It sounded like logs falling," said Vanessa DeLise, who sent CBS13 photos of a fallen branch from a Modesto city tree crushing her 2006 Toyota in July."The second I walked outside, I started bawling my eyes out," she said. "You could hear it crushing it the longer the was laying on it."When Vanessa was finally able to take it to the shop, they told her it would cost...
MODESTO, CA
KMPH.com

Broken levee floods Bear Creek, prompts caution for those nearby

MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is sounding the alarm after a broken levee floods nearby fields and overfills Bear Creek. City officials called on several state agencies to help repair the break, including the National Guard Chinook Helicopter to assist with the heavy lifting. The 160 feet...
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Bicycle Accident on Almond Avenue and Elm Avenue in Modesto

On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision on Almond Avenue in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on Almond Avenue in the vicinity of Elm Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet sedan, officials said. Details on...
MODESTO, CA
Secret SF

This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US

California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Pair Of Tree Hazards Cleared On Lyons Street In Sonora

Update at noon: The Sonora PD reports that public works department crews have removed the trees that fell at two locations along Lyons Street and traffic is again moving freely. Update at 10:54am: The Sonora Police Department reports that a fallen tree on Lyons Street near Hope Lane has successfully...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: CHP Warns To Stay Home If Possible

Update at 9:03am: Due to the “extreme amount of snow,” the CHP reports that it has temporarily closed Highway 4 from Meko Drive in Arnold to Bear Valley. Update at 8:05am: Creating new traffic concerns this morning, there is now snow falling in some of the lower foothill communities, such as Sonora. Use extra caution today if you must travel. It comes on top of earlier roadway flooding and other hazards.
ARNOLD, CA
GreenMatters

As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks

While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
WILTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Man Attacks Woman With Pipe Outside Sonora Business

Sonora, CA – An altercation outside of a Sonora store resulted in the arrest of a man for attacking a woman with a pipe. Sonora Police report that officers responded recently to the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road after being alerted to an altercation between a male and female in front of the Walmart store. When officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the involved individuals. They determined that 29-year-old Timothy Michael Barlass, a Sonora transient, had physically assaulted the female with a PVC pipe, according to police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley. He noted that the female victim had visible signs of injuries. Brickley also detailed that this was not a random attack because the two are known to be in a relationship.
SONORA, CA

