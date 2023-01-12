Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Hospital construction in Prosser has been brough to a halt
PROSSER-- There's a lot of construction equipment, but not a lot of movement on the site of the new Prosser Memorial Hospital. That's because a deep freeze and snow in the last month has created a lot of wet dirt. "We need a good week of sun and maybe a...
KIMA TV
Moxee police searching for 15-year-old runaway
MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who's been missing for a week. MPD says 15-year-old Davian Harcum was reported as a runaway on Jan. 11. They say it has been one week since he has been seen by family members. Harcum was...
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
FOX 11 and 41
Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche
COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
KIMA TV
MLK day events to check out this year around Yakima
YAKIMA -- If you want to join in on the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration tomorrow, here are some things to check out in Yakima. Starting the morning off at 10AM, Toppenish will be having their annual MLK peace march. The march will begin at the O'Reily Parking Lot at...
KHQ Right Now
Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents
THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
KIMA TV
YPD: Man steals car with two kids inside at gunpoint in Yakima Wal-Mart parking lot
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A man has been arrested after he held two kids at gunpoint during a car robbery outside a Yakima Wal-Mart on Monday night, police say. At about 10:30 p.m., police responded to the Wal-Mart on Chestnut Ave. for reports of a robbery. They say the call notes...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout
EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
ifiberone.com
Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
FOX 11 and 41
Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified
WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
KIMA TV
A man is being treated in the hospital after police say he was shot during a dispute
YAKIMA - A man is being treated in a local hospital after being shot in Yakima this afternoon in what police are saying appears to be a dispute. Around 4pm on Sunday, Yakima police responded to the 800 Block of North 6th Avenue. When they got there, they found a...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee airport to say 'goodbye' to Horizon's turboprops and 'hello' to its jets in two weeks
EAST WENATCHEE - An exact date of when Horizon Air/Alaska Airlines will officially make the switch from propeller-powered airplanes to jet aircraft has been ironed out. On Thursday, Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers confirmed that Horizon's last Bombardier Q400 flight is scheduled to depart Pangborn for the last time on Jan. 26 at 1:24 p.m. and the first Embraer-175 jet flight to Pangborn will arrive in the noon hour on Thursday, Jan. 27.
KIMA TV
YPD: Woman uses stolen debit card at Yakima Safeway
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman that they say used a stolen debit card at a Safeway in Yakima. Police say the woman used the stolen card on Dec. 26, 2022. Now, they're asking the community to take...
KIMA TV
Local School Resource Officers share staffing concerns with Representative Newhouse
YAKIMA -- The police officers working in local schools say right now there's not enough of them to protect kids in the worst emergency. Seeking for a solution, they met with Congressman Dan Newhouse today airing out all of their concerns. "It's a big concern for me to have so...
KIMA TV
Former Yakima Mayor Kathy Coffey dead at 75
YAKIMA -- Former Mayor of Yakima Kathy Coffey has passed away. She was 75 years old. Coffey spent nearly 27 years in various public service positions. Before being elected to the Yakima City Council in 2007 she spent 19 years as the CEO of the Yakima Valley Visitors Center and Convention Bureau from 1988 to 2007.
