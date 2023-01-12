ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

Hospital construction in Prosser has been brough to a halt

PROSSER-- There's a lot of construction equipment, but not a lot of movement on the site of the new Prosser Memorial Hospital. That's because a deep freeze and snow in the last month has created a lot of wet dirt. "We need a good week of sun and maybe a...
PROSSER, WA
KIMA TV

Moxee police searching for 15-year-old runaway

MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who's been missing for a week. MPD says 15-year-old Davian Harcum was reported as a runaway on Jan. 11. They say it has been one week since he has been seen by family members. Harcum was...
MOXEE, WA
610KONA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche

COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
COWICHE, WA
KIMA TV

MLK day events to check out this year around Yakima

YAKIMA -- If you want to join in on the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration tomorrow, here are some things to check out in Yakima. Starting the morning off at 10AM, Toppenish will be having their annual MLK peace march. The march will begin at the O'Reily Parking Lot at...
YAKIMA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents

THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout

EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified

WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
WAPATO, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee airport to say 'goodbye' to Horizon's turboprops and 'hello' to its jets in two weeks

EAST WENATCHEE - An exact date of when Horizon Air/Alaska Airlines will officially make the switch from propeller-powered airplanes to jet aircraft has been ironed out. On Thursday, Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers confirmed that Horizon's last Bombardier Q400 flight is scheduled to depart Pangborn for the last time on Jan. 26 at 1:24 p.m. and the first Embraer-175 jet flight to Pangborn will arrive in the noon hour on Thursday, Jan. 27.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

YPD: Woman uses stolen debit card at Yakima Safeway

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman that they say used a stolen debit card at a Safeway in Yakima. Police say the woman used the stolen card on Dec. 26, 2022. Now, they're asking the community to take...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Former Yakima Mayor Kathy Coffey dead at 75

YAKIMA -- Former Mayor of Yakima Kathy Coffey has passed away. She was 75 years old. Coffey spent nearly 27 years in various public service positions. Before being elected to the Yakima City Council in 2007 she spent 19 years as the CEO of the Yakima Valley Visitors Center and Convention Bureau from 1988 to 2007.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy