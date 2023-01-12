Read full article on original website
Related
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
pethelpful.com
Puppy's Precious Reaction to Seeing Dad Come Out of the Store Is Too Cute
As a parent, leaving your little ones to run errands or go to work is one of the hardest things you have to do. They look at you with the saddest eyes, begging you to stay. And they won't look away until the second you come back. Turns out animals are no different.
pethelpful.com
Puppy Instantly Tries to Befriend Toddler and It's Just So Pure
There's nothing like the friendship that develops between dogs and children when they grow up together. Dogs teach kids responsibility, how to be gentle with living creatures, and empathy. Plus, when they meet each other it's just too incredibly adorable. TikTok account holder @Katelynfletcher posted the following precious video. Oh...
pethelpful.com
Vet Tech's Kind Gesture Toward Dog Who Lost His Ears Is So Touching
The Sacramento SPCA shared on Facebook the most adorable photo of one of their residents looking for his forever home. Meet Willy Wonka, a 2-year-old Bulldog/Terrier, and American Pit Bull mix. His story will break your heart into pieces. Willy was unfortunately attacked by a dog, leading to both of...
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kitten Gets Into All Sorts of Funny Mischief While Mom Is Asleep
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Kittens are notorious troublemakers and are bound to get into all sorts of mischief, especially when there's no adult around to police them. From knocking over houseplants to knocking over water glasses to knocking over their food bowls, kittens are absolute experts at knocking stuff over. And in the case of this absolutely gorgeous Maine Coon kitten, turning stuff on.
Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious
The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees Deemed 'Bitter Baby Mama' for Not Letting Dad See His Babies
There’s no question that moms are very protective, especially animal moms. Unlike human moms, animal moms won’t even let the father see the babies sometimes. They keep the little ones close to them and most of the time, they do all the work themselves. Even if others offer to help, they won’t accept.
pethelpful.com
Moment Feral Rescue Kitten Starts Learning to Trust Is So Heartwarming
There is nothing cuter than a young kitten, even if it basically hates humans and is probably contemplating murder when you try and feed it a treat or give it affection. Feral kittens are so untrustworthy! It takes time and patience and a lot of bribery to get these babies to chill out.
pethelpful.com
Dog Who's Been at Rescue for Over a Year Keeps Watching Other Pups Get Adopted
TikTok user @mckameycenter, an animal shelter based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is sharing a heartbreaking clip of one of their furry residents. Meet Denali. This adorable 3-year-old dog is very hopeful for a forever home. In fact, it’s his new year’s resolution, which is why the shelter shared his story.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Fitting Reaction to Bird Feeder Outside the Window Is Perfect
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Having a bird feeder in your yard or attached to your window is such a beautiful and peaceful experience. Who wouldn’t want to see all the different kinds of birds fluttering around right outside your home? Well, maybe we spoke too soon because cat owners would beg to differ. LOL!
pethelpful.com
Dog Has Sad Yet Sweet Reaction to Human Brother Going Back to College
Empty nest syndrome can be really hard on parents and also really hard on the family pets! Both dogs and cats love having their humans around and just like humans, when those people leave the house animals miss them. College is a super exciting time for both students and parents, but ask any parent and they can tell you when the holidays are over and their kids are heading back to university. It's hard not to feel a bit sad.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Unique Friendship with Neighborhood Squirrel Is Totally Irresistible
Unlikely animal friends are one of life's greatest gifts, and this duo does not disappoint. Meet @brodifur's brother Oliver and his friend, Helen! These friends might be different in species and size, but not even that will stop them from saying hi to one another. Oliver the yellow Labrador loves...
pethelpful.com
Dog Has the Most Fitting Way of Letting Mom Know She Needs Her Paws Washed
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ask any parent of a small child, or heck, any dog parent with a dog who dislikes water, and they can say that on occasion it's an absolute struggle-bus to get their pup (or child!) to get clean. Welp, the following video will make you utterly jealous because there's no fighting at all with this dog when they get their paws dirty.
pethelpful.com
Puppy Rehomed Several Times Gets Her Happy Ending Complete With a 'Soul Mate'
TikTok user @babybearyuki adopted the fluffiest, most adorable dog after she was rehomed several times at only 7 months old. Ugh, that hurts our hearts, but we’re so lucky this TikToker has given her the best home. Since being adopted, this dog has been living her absolute best life....
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd 'Adopts' Two Plastic Pigs She Thinks Are Her Babies
Some animals are just born with a natural motherly instinct. No matter if it's their baby or not, they'll watch over them with their whole heart. That's why this video from TikTok user @alba_and_althea_gsds truly captured our attention. This German Shepherd has decided to 'adopt' her own babies, although they...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Funny Protest Over Dinner Being 4 Minutes Late Is Perfect
So you think you get upset when it's dinnertime and for some reason no one (Well, probably you if you are the one making dinner) is feeding you? You've got nothing on the sad, sad, pitiful way Pitbull Terrier Rocky responds when meal time is late. A whopping FOUR minutes...
pethelpful.com
Bernese Mountain Dog Who's 'Unbothered' by Everything Is Living Her Best Life
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Whether she's face to face with a leaf blower or trudging through shoulder-high mud, Ivy the Bernese Mountain Dog won't even bat an eye. She's used to all kinds of noisy and unusual situations, and now she's showing off on TikTok for all to see. Honestly, though, her nonchalance is quite impressive!
pethelpful.com
11 Purrfect Ways to Show Your Cat You Love Them
Cats are the ultimate companions, and as their owners, we want to show them how much we love them. While petting them and feeding them are important ways to show our love, there are many other creative ways to make our furry friends feel special and loved. Here are 11...
Comments / 0