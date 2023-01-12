Read full article on original website
Related
Hampered by bad hip, Nadal out in 2nd Rd of Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Who was the first American to play football for a major European team?
“Who was the first American to play for a major European soccer team?” asks Kurt Perleberg. When the USMNT started to qualify for the World Cup on a regular basis in the 1990s, US internationals – and goalkeepers in particular – became a regular sight in European football. But John Harkes, Tony Meola (remember his spells at Brighton and Watford? Nope, nor did we), Paul Caligiuri, Kasey Keller and the rest weren’t the first wave of American footballers to cross the pond.
Comments / 0