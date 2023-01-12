Read full article on original website
William “Bill” McFarland
William “Bill” McFarland, 63, of West Sunbury passed away on Sunday, January 15th, 2023. He was born in Pittsburgh on February 19th, 1959 to Arlene (Rupert) McFarland and the late William McFarland. Bill worked at Advance Auto for more than 20 years. He loved going to car shows, and being Santa for the kids at events and parties for 40 years. William was known for being loving, hardworking, a good husband, and dad. He was the father of Shane McFarland; brother of Ron (Patty) McFarland and Jimmy McFarland. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years, Marian McFarland, who passed away in 2022. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, January 19th, 2023 from 5-8 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Friday, January 20th in the funeral home, procession and burial will follow.
Linda L. Eury
Linda L. Eury, 80 of Butler passed away on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 15th, 1942 to the late Glenn and Myra (Snyder) Bell. After high school Linda completed Butler Beauty School and worked as a beautician for a number of years. She was a member of All Saints Parish, St Paul R.C. Church. Linda was known to be an extremely social person, she could talk to anyone. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She would do anything for anyone. She was giving, loving, hardworking, selfless, and extremely generous. She was loved and will be forever missed. Linda was the loving mother of Kirk (Lori) Eury and Rhonda (John Lusk) Sarvey; grandmother of Lisa (Barry) Morrison, Kelly (Jason Perry) Sarvey, Vanessa (Owen) Desch, and Jennifer Sarvey. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Ronald C. Eury; her son in law Carl Sarvey; and her aunt and uncle Cecil (Myrtle) Fleming. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 from 5-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Catholic Blessing Service will immediately follow in the funeral home, burial will be held privately.
Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber Holding First Coffee Connection Event
There’s still time to sign up for an informal local networking event planned for later this week. The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber will hold their first Connecting Over Coffee event Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Both members as well as non-members are welcome to visit Maxine’s Coffee on...
Slippery Rock And BC3 Return To Class
Students at local colleges are heading back to class for the first day of the spring semester. Slippery Rock University and Butler County Community College welcome students back today. The 14 week semester runs through May 1st for both institutions. Final exams are set for May 2nd through the 8th.
No One Injured In Parker Twp. Crash
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred last week in Parker Township. According to state police, 22-year-old Cameron Blair of Parker was traveling on Kittanning Pike just before 5am on Thursday when his pickup struck a telephone pole. Authorities say that Blair, who was wearing a...
Mars Woman Dies In Hit And Run Accident
A woman from Mars was killed in a hit and run accident late last week in Ross Township. According to our news partners from WPXI, the accident happened Friday on Babcock Boulevard near the Sheetz around 11 p.m. Police say 32-year-old Elizabeth Griser was hit by a vehicle and died...
High School Scores from Monday: Butler’s McMichael nets 33 in victory
–Butler-65 Pine-Richland-61. Amelia McMichael scored 33 points for the Golden Tornado. –Norwin-52 Seneca Valley-21. –Mars-70 New Castle-25. –North Catholic-56 Knoch-38. –Greensburg Salem-40 Freeport-29. –Karns City-49 Slippery Rock-10. –Keystone-48 AC Valley-24. –Grove City-45 Mercer-30. Hockey:. –Hempfield-4 Butler-3 in overtime.
Furniture Galleries Set To Close
A longtime Butler owned business will be closing its doors. Furniture Galleries in Penn Township announced that they are closing the business this month. The store was founded by the Offstein family in 1961, with its original location on Main Street where the Art Center is currently located. The Offstein...
Work Set For Greenwood Drive
Greenwood Drive will be shutting down during daylight work hours starting this Friday. Peoples Gas will be doing a gas line replacement project. Butler Township officials say that the road will be open for evening and overnight travel. The work is expected to last through the end of the month.
Mars Student Who Was Hit By Vehicle Continuing To Recover
A Mars student who was hit by a vehicle is continuing to improve in her recovery. 13-year-old Paige Lauten was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Route 228 in late November. According to an update by her family, Paige had a feeding tube removed this week...
Butler Twp. Recycles Over 9,000 Pounds Of Waste
Many Butler Township residents continue to take advantage of the recycling of electronics and hazardous household waste. Butler Township Manager Tom Knights provided Township Commissioners with the latest update about collection by Waste Management in the fourth quarter of 2022. According to the recent figures, over 9,000 pounds of hazardous...
Butler Transit Moves Pickup To The ARC
The Butler Transit Authority is moving their pickup destination in downtown Butler Tuesday. Due to construction, all buses will pick up passengers at The ARC instead of the terminal. The change should not impact route times.
Bruin Woman Falls Victim To Online Scam
State police are warning residents about an online scam that involves a fake company. A 63-year-old Bruin woman applied for a job through a Facebook listing. The company was called Axel Corp and they told the woman they would need payment for equipment to work from home. She was told...
Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce Announces Upcoming Event
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to attend an event later this week. The Business After Hours will kick off the new year at the Cranberry Max & Erma’s in Mars on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those planning to attend will...
Local Organization Receives State Funding
A local organization will receive state funding to accomplish recreation improvement projects. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has approved the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania for a nearly $99,000 Community and Watershed Forestry grant. The money will be used to install about nine acres of riparian forest buffers...
Traffic Delayed After Multi-Vehicle Crash
Traffic was delayed for a time on a busy Butler Township road Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash. It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Benbrook Road and Greenwood Drive. Police say 63-year-old Kevin Eisaman of New Stanton was crossing South Benbrook when he hit...
Flu Cases On The Decline
Flu cases are on the decline across the state. According to an update by the Department of Health, this was the fifth straight week that flu cases have declined. However, officials say it’s too early to tell if flu season has peaked. The Department of Health also noted that...
