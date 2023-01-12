Linda L. Eury, 80 of Butler passed away on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 15th, 1942 to the late Glenn and Myra (Snyder) Bell. After high school Linda completed Butler Beauty School and worked as a beautician for a number of years. She was a member of All Saints Parish, St Paul R.C. Church. Linda was known to be an extremely social person, she could talk to anyone. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She would do anything for anyone. She was giving, loving, hardworking, selfless, and extremely generous. She was loved and will be forever missed. Linda was the loving mother of Kirk (Lori) Eury and Rhonda (John Lusk) Sarvey; grandmother of Lisa (Barry) Morrison, Kelly (Jason Perry) Sarvey, Vanessa (Owen) Desch, and Jennifer Sarvey. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Ronald C. Eury; her son in law Carl Sarvey; and her aunt and uncle Cecil (Myrtle) Fleming. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 from 5-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Catholic Blessing Service will immediately follow in the funeral home, burial will be held privately.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO