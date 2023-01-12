ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California may get digital driver’s licenses. What can I do with one of these?

(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses. A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License,” abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone. The […]
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds

(NEXSTAR) – Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter, according to a MoneyGeek report.
IRS Announces Tax Relief for California Storm Victims

Victims of severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides in California beginning January 8, 2023, now have until May 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced [on January 10, 2023]. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms

Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Prison Closure Advocates Hold Massive Online Rally, Urge CA Governor, Legislature to Adopt ‘Roadmap’ to Closure of ‘at Least’ 7 State Prisons

SACRAMENTO, CA – Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and other prison reform advocates, in an online rally late last week, demanded Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state legislature adopt a “community-informed roadmap to close at least seven more prisons by 2025 as part of this year’s budget process.”
New California Laws 2023: Part 19

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 19. AB-2697Medi-Cal: community health worker services. AB-2700Transportation electrification: electrical distribution grid upgrades. AB-2711Juvenile records access. AB-2721Bay Area Air Quality Management District: district board: compensation. AB-2723Animals: microchips. AB-2724Medi-Cal: alternate health care service plan. AB-2727Medi-Cal: eligibility. AB-2735Peace officers: deputy sheriffs. AB-2737Air pollution: purchase of new...
Gov. Newsom Signs Another Executive Order for Emergency Storm Services

Governor Gavin Newsom signed another storm recovery and emergency Executive Order on Monday, continuing to add state support as storms continue to batter California all over the state. Since late December, record rain and snowfall has besieged the state, responsible for at least 19 deaths, destruction all over California, and...
$1,050 California Inflation Relief Checks to Hit Your Banks Today

Californians started receiving their MCTR last October and are still receiving it now. Eligible taxpayers can receive up to $1,050. $1,050 Middle-Class Tax Refund for California Residents. The state began releasing Middle-Class Tax Refunds last fall. More than 7 million direct deposits have been issued and more than 9 million...
California’s wet winter has been devastating for farm workers

After weeks of rain and snow have been dumped on the West Coast, many farm workers are wondering when they might see a paycheck again. For some of them, it may not be soon. According to Antonio De Loera, Director of Communications for United Farm Workers, a farm workers union, the storms in our area have had a significant impact. “It means lost work, in turn lost wages for workers,” he told KTLA sister station KRON4.
What you need to become a substitute teacher in California | Quick Guide

Becoming a substitute teacher in California has become easier and more financially lucrative in the last few years. California school districts have struggled to find enough substitute teachers to take over classrooms for absent teachers since the Covid-19 pandemic closed school campuses. Since then many substitute teachers, who are only paid for the days they work, quit or found jobs elsewhere. Some did not want to return to a classroom during the pandemic because of health concerns.
Why are the California storms causing sinkholes?

While they looked like craters caused by a celestial body, the fresh scars that pockmarked the waterlogged landscape of California this past week instead sprung up from the earth. One sinkhole, at least 50 feet wide and 30 feet deep, parted a street in the suburban Chatsworth neighborhood of Los...
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
State analyst questions viability of California’s emissions reduction plan

A government analyst is casting doubt on the California air board’s plan to achieve a legally required greenhouse gas emissions reduction target by 2030. [JD Supra]. State law requires California to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, relative to 1990 levels. The California Air Resources Board is responsible for developing, implementing and updating a plan to achieve the reductions objective. The California Legislative Analyst’s Office is required to provide an independent assessment of each plan.
