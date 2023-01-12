Read full article on original website
Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service could change the way you do business
Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Azure OpenAI Service, which incorporates AI writer tools like GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL-E 2, in a move that it hopes will democratize artificial intelligence technologies and make them more readily available to more customers. The tech giant debuted Azure OpenAI Service back...
These VMware products can remotely execute code, so update now
Cybersecurity researchers from the Horizon3 Attack Team have announced plans to release a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for a critical vulnerability discovered in a number of VMware products. Having a PoC released means cybercriminals will get an easy explanation of how to exploit a flaw, which could result in a strong...
AWS: It's time for all of us to have our AI lightbulb moment
As the business world becomes ever more digital-focused, getting the most out of your data has never been more important. Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology is proving an increasingly useful ally for companies of all sizes, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) is looking to position itself at the forefront of this booming space.
Best free email services for 2023
Since the first email systems were invented decades ago, one thing has been relatively consistent; most of the biggest services on the planet remain free to use. You can get started without spending cash, whether it's Gmail, iCloud, Outlook, or Yahoo Mail. That doesn't mean all email services are the same because they are not.
How businesses can bridge the cybersecurity skills gap
The world is facing a shortage of cybersecurity (opens in new tab) professionals. This comes at a time when cybersecurity attacks on digital (opens in new tab) infrastructure are increasing at an alarming rate. The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in extensive industry-wide disruptions as organizations shifted to digital platforms. They increasingly revamped their modes of working and tech-enabled digital realignment of their core company operations.
Apple now has no serious rivals in the computing space, and it's all down to control
The most surprising thing about Apple's new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, and its new MacBook Pros and Mac mini based on them, is not that Apple casually dropped them all in the middle of January. It's that Apple can do this all at once. It's a hand-in-glove approach that is likely the envy of most platform, chip, and system companies – and it's paying huge dividends for consumers.
What the future of streaming will look like
Across the content streaming landscape, many publications have run articles claiming who they think is the winner of the so-called “streaming wars”. The term emerged in 2019 and continues to be bandied around to describe the state of play in the streaming industry, but the reality is that despite market turbulence, streaming services (opens in new tab) are continuing to invest. They’re buying into upcoming films, television production, more original content, and even mobile gaming.
How DirectStorage 1.1 could make Windows 11 an essential upgrade for PC gamers
Microsoft’s DirectStorage 1.1, a feature which uses the GPU to speed loading times, has just been tested with comparisons drawn between AMD, Intel and Nvidia graphics cards – with some very interesting results. In short, the feature looks set to seriously supercharge loading times with NVMe SSDs. As...
3 steps to keep your WordPress website secure and performant
WordPress is one of the most popular hosts and is an open-source software developed by a community. And like other websites, it’s crucial for individuals and businesses to stay compliant with security protocols—especially when handling personal user information. Around the world, roughly 30,000 websites (opens in new tab)...
How to export LastPass passwords to RoboForm
If you’ve found your LastPass alternative in good old RoboForm and it left you wondering how to export all your passwords and other data from your current password manager and import them to your new solution - stay with us. With a solid security track record of over two...
I can’t believe this huge storage company wants to mix tape and hard drive technology
Best cloud storage for photos: Space for your photos. Best business cloud storage: Data resilience for business. Best free cloud storage: Bits and bytes online for free. US storage giant Western Digital already covers SSD, memory cards, RAM and hard disk drives and has dipped its toes in DNA data storage (it is a founding member of the DNA Data Storage Alliance).
Project.co review
Project.co has been designed to simplify project management, but still manages to cram in a bunch of features that you might not expect from a fairly affordable product. It’s an easy platform to use, and whichever device you use to access it, it’ll look the same. That said, integrations could be handled a little better - they currently require Zapier to work while some data can be pulled with embed codes, which some users may find a little challenging.
DigiBoxx review
DigiBoxx is a new company, founded in 2020, so while it’s easy to compare it to more established brands, it’s only in its infancy and may get substantially better as time goes on. Its goal is to be the go-to Indian digital asset management for all types of individuals and businesses, but with no clear customer in mind, does this mean that they both suffer?
Microsoft Defender goes haywire, deletes Start menu icon, Taskbar and more
A recent update to Microsoft Defender has led some Windows users to lose shortcuts to their programs. The bizarre issue resulted in Windows icons and applications shortcuts being removed from the Taskbar and Start Menu without any warning. Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users appear to have been affected,...
Programmers: look out for these infostealers on the Python Package Index
Three malicious packages carrying infostealers were recently discovered, and subsequently removed, from the PyPI repository. Researchers from Fortinet found three packages, uploaded between January 7 and 12, by a user named “Lollip0p”. These three are called “colorslib”, “httpslib”, and “libhttps”, and if you’ve used them before, make sure to remove them immediately.
Intel and Microsoft are operating in Russia once again
Russian media has claimed that Intel and Microsoft have started up their business in Russia and Belarus once again following an inital stop as a result of the former's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on the country. Intel had reportedly suspended all shipments to Russia in February...
Spyware found stealing Iranian user data via infected VPN installer
Spyware has been discovered stealing Iranian users data via an infected VPN installer, antivirus provider Bitdefender has revealed. The company's joint-research with cybersecurity firm Blackpoint found components of Iranian-made EyeSpy malware to be injected "through Trojanized installers of VPN software (also developed in Iran)." The majority of targets were within...
Hackers are using device monitoring software Cacti to install malware
Hackers are utilizing a known vulnerability in device monitoring tool Cacti to install all sorts of malware (opens in new tab) on vulnerable endpoints, researchers have claimed. Cybersecurity researchers from The Shadowserver Foundation spotted multiple attempts at delivering various malware via the critical command injection vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-46169. By...
TeXstudio review
- Can be complex to set up. LaTeX documents, used by a variety of professions including academics, mathematicians, and even book authors, are a great way to help writers generate a desirable format without the headache that would typically be associated with using a standard word processing program like Word, Pages, or Google Docs.
What is WireGuard?
The primary goal of any VPN is to create a secure encrypted tunnel for all your internet traffic by helping to shield it from hackers and others that want to take a peak, which may even include your ISP. VPN providers can choose from many protocols - OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP,...
