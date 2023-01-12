Read full article on original website
Peaceful resolution to report of woman with gun in area near old HEB store on East Lucas
Beaumont — Beaumont police say they've peacefully resolved a situation that caused some tense moments Monday night in the area near the old HEB store in the 3900 block of East Lucas. Officers responded to a welfare check in that location at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Chief Jim Singletary...
KFDM-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: I10 East reopens after FedEx truck crash
Jefferson County — UPDATE: TxDOT says Interstate 10 East at FM 365 has reopened as of 2:30 p.m. after a FedEx truck crashed at about 8:30 this morning. The FedEx truck overturned Tuesday on Interstate 10 East, just before Smith Road, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The...
West Orange home that survived 2021 fire destroyed in Monday morning blaze
WEST ORANGE, Texas — A West Orange home that survived a 2021 fire was destroyed in a Monday morning blaze. The fire happened at a house located in the 2100 block of Crockett Street. Firefighters arrived at the house within minutes of being notified and found the home fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, Chief David Roberts told a 12News crew at the scene.
No injuries reported after boat overturns on Keith Lake in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The people onboard a boat that overturned Tuesday were luckily rescued by a passing boat before emergency crews arrived. A person called 911 about an overturned boat on Keith Lake not far from the boat ramp around 8:15 a.m. The caller told dispatch they did not see the boat flip and that it was already overturned when they saw it.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
Lake Charles American Press
1/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, 1316 Brandi St. — misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $7,500. Harris Anthony Lee Jr., 38, Sarasota, Fla. — failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by state, municipal...
Beaumont woman says people experiencing homelessness have been going through her mailbox
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is raising awareness after a doorbell camera caught strangers rummaging though her mailbox. Linda Pete Gilmore said the incidents have been going on for weeks and even has video of it happening. Gilmore said the last time someone went through her mailbox was Monday.
KFDM-TV
15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
kjas.com
Grease fire damaged kitchen of a Jasper home
A pre-dawn Sunday fire damaged the kitchen of a Jasper home. Shortly before 5:00, the Jasper Fire Department was sent to 315 Willow Drive where it was reported that there was a grease fire on the stove. Jasper firefighters called for assistance from the Beech Grove Fire Department, and the...
kjas.com
Woman accused of shooting Newton Police Chief Will Jackson faces additional charges
Betty Jean Richards the suspect that was accused of firing two shots that hit Newton Police Chief Will Jackson in the back on Saturday is now charged with two more counts of the same crime and being held under a total of $3 million in bail. Newton County Sheriff Robert...
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kogt.com
Darla Janai Richmond
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born in Alexandra, Louisiana, on April 27, 1972, she was the daughter of Daniel William Richmond and Betty Marie (Cox) Richmond. Darla, a strong and diligent provider for her family, was employed as a welder throughout her life and often held several jobs simultaneously to provide for those in her care . She held a special place in her heart for flowers, birds, animals, and gardening. Darla was the best mother ever and caretaker to all she knew and was always taking people in. She had a great sense of humor and was known for constantly helping others. Darla cared deeply about helping children develop their confidence and was a very big supporter of 4-H. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who referred to her as Grandma. Darla’s memory will go on to be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She was the best sister anyone has ever had, and she will be especially missed in that role.
KPLC TV
Power now restored for many residents near downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for over 800 residents in downtown Lake Charles after an outage left them in the dark. The outage occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to smoke coming from a manhole near Broad and Ryan St. Firefighters...
KFDM-TV
Parents looking for answers after Beaumont college takes money and shuts down
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several parents who enrolled their children in Holy Patriot University tell KFDM they believe the school owes them thousands of dollars. They tell us their children enrolled to take part in multiple sports . KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles is investigating.
kjas.com
Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody
There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
kogt.com
James Willard Jackson
James Willard Jackson, 63, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 14, 2023, at his home. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on August 10, 1959, he was the son of James and Donnie Jackson. James was a long-time police officer for Beaumont Police Department and Round Rock Police Department. He took pride in his work and was very active in Operation Blue Santa. James was a big sports fanatic, especially when it came to the Houston Astros and Houston Texans. Aside from sports, he also loved movies featuring Mel Brooks. James never met a stranger and was known to be a very friendly man. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
kogt.com
No Timeline On Swing Bridge (UPDATE)
Jan. 17 – Swing Bridge has reopened. When you look at the history of the East Roundbunch Swing Bridge between Bridge City and Orange, it reads:. Is it jinxed? “I don’t know,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirk Roccaforte. “Maybe.”. The current closure started Dec. 23 when...
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles
More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
