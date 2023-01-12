ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Lake Charles American Press

1/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, 1316 Brandi St. — misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $7,500. Harris Anthony Lee Jr., 38, Sarasota, Fla. — failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by state, municipal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Grease fire damaged kitchen of a Jasper home

A pre-dawn Sunday fire damaged the kitchen of a Jasper home. Shortly before 5:00, the Jasper Fire Department was sent to 315 Willow Drive where it was reported that there was a grease fire on the stove. Jasper firefighters called for assistance from the Beech Grove Fire Department, and the...
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Darla Janai Richmond

Darla Janai Richmond, 50, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born in Alexandra, Louisiana, on April 27, 1972, she was the daughter of Daniel William Richmond and Betty Marie (Cox) Richmond. Darla, a strong and diligent provider for her family, was employed as a welder throughout her life and often held several jobs simultaneously to provide for those in her care . She held a special place in her heart for flowers, birds, animals, and gardening. Darla was the best mother ever and caretaker to all she knew and was always taking people in. She had a great sense of humor and was known for constantly helping others. Darla cared deeply about helping children develop their confidence and was a very big supporter of 4-H. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who referred to her as Grandma. Darla’s memory will go on to be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She was the best sister anyone has ever had, and she will be especially missed in that role.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KPLC TV

Power now restored for many residents near downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for over 800 residents in downtown Lake Charles after an outage left them in the dark. The outage occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to smoke coming from a manhole near Broad and Ryan St. Firefighters...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody

There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

James Willard Jackson

James Willard Jackson, 63, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 14, 2023, at his home. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on August 10, 1959, he was the son of James and Donnie Jackson. James was a long-time police officer for Beaumont Police Department and Round Rock Police Department. He took pride in his work and was very active in Operation Blue Santa. James was a big sports fanatic, especially when it came to the Houston Astros and Houston Texans. Aside from sports, he also loved movies featuring Mel Brooks. James never met a stranger and was known to be a very friendly man. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

No Timeline On Swing Bridge (UPDATE)

Jan. 17 – Swing Bridge has reopened. When you look at the history of the East Roundbunch Swing Bridge between Bridge City and Orange, it reads:. Is it jinxed? “I don’t know,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirk Roccaforte. “Maybe.”. The current closure started Dec. 23 when...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles

More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA

