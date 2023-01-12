ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir Wins Maternity Case Against Lyon, Will Be Paid Full Salary

Soccer player Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, who currently plays for Juventus, won a maternity pay case against her former club Olympique Lyonnais. FIFPRO, which is the global football players' union and helped her during the lawsuit process, released a statement Tuesday saying the ruling "sends a clear message to clubs and footballers worldwide: The strict application of maternity rights is enforceable."

