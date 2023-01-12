Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
Satellite images reveal extent of tornado devastation in Selma, Alabama
The deadly severe weather drastically altered the city of Selma’s landscape after it took a direct hit last week, tearing roofs off buildings and sending dozens of daycare children and teachers scurrying for cover. The deadly tornado outbreak across the southern United States last week resulted in dozens of...
thecutoffnews.com
GIVING BACK to Recent Tornado Victims of Selma & Dallas County’s
The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Hueytown Boys and Girls Club to help the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Selma and Dallas County. They are hosting a food and supplies drive from January 17th through January 20th. Items Collecting: Water, Toiletries, and Nonperishable Foods (no clothing!) Items can be dropped at the Hueytown Boys ad Girls Club located at 821 John Williamson Drive - Hueytown, between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm. For more information, please call 205.744.3070.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
selmasun.com
Tuscaloosa developer delivers $100,000 check for tornado relief
Tuscaloosa-based developer Stan Pate came in by helicopter to deliver a $100,000 check from his employees and friends Monday. Pate said he hoped the donation will encourage others to do the same. “There are banks out there what want to invest in census tracks like Selma. Call them on down,” Pate said.
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
Wetumpka Herald
Little Bit of Texas death under investigation
The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
FEMA official to visit Alabama on Tuesday to survey tornado damage
Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will visit Alabama on Tuesday to meet with state and local officials about ongoing response and recovery efforts following the deadly tornadoes that swept across the state last week. While here, Hooks will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to...
selmasun.com
Tuesday: Help being offered for those impacted by tornado
FEMA officials are at Selma High School on Tuesday to help fill out forms for disaster assistance. Visit here to file online. Tarps and MRE meals are available at the Dallas County drive-thru window of the annex building in the former Regions office downtown. Baby and adult diapers are available...
selmasun.com
80 FEMA staff in Selma, more on the way, deputy director says
Eighty FEMA staff members are in Selma, and more are on the way, FEMA Deputy Director Erik Hooks said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at the Dallas County Courthouse. FEMA registration locations will be operating at Selma High School, Brown Chapel, Church Street United Methodist and Ebenezer Baptist churches Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. He also said door-to-door teams will start canvasing Selma and Dallas and Autauga counties Wednesday.
wvtm13.com
Hale County seeking disaster assistance
HALE COUNTY, Ala. — The federal government is providing relief as many residents across Alabama are recovering from last week’s deadly tornadoes. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration in Alabama to help bring recovery efforts to the areas affected by last week’s storms. Hale County...
WAAY-TV
Decatur church volunteers travel hundreds of miles to help tornado victims in Selma
Volunteers from the Decatur Church of Christ are on the ground, working to help Selma tornado victims. Tree trunks and debris block an entire neighborhood off of Fairview Drive, and Project Unify volunteers with the church drove hundreds of miles to help residents rebuild their community. "(It) just makes you...
WBUR
How Selma, Alabama, is recovering after deadly tornados
Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama.
ABC 33/40 News
"I'm not living back here; "Coosa Co. residents cleaning up after Thursday's tornado
On Sunday in Coosa County, Alabama State Emergency Management assessors finished surveying the damage caused by an EF-3 tornado on Thursday. Coosa County EMA Director Sheldon Hutchinson said 53 homes along with countless other structures were impacted and seven people injured. He said the impacts on those 53 homes ranged...
wbrc.com
FEMA declaration could come this week in Hale Co.
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA leaders have a better idea of the damage left behind from last week’s tornado. State EMA and FEMA officials had a 20-minute meeting to go over the estimated numbers and damage costs. Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden says they’ve totaled...
WSFA
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
WSFA
Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister. She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck. “And the next news I got...
Weekend shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
One man is dead, and another is jailed following a weekend shooting in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded at 2:48 p.m. to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue on a report of a person shot. Lewis Woodall, 58, was...
Burned body found inside burned truck on remote Alabama dirt road, deputies say
Officials are investigating a burned body found inside a burned pickup truck in a remote portion of southwest Alabama. WKRG-TV reports the body was found Jan. 5 on a dirt road near Lower Peach Tree, in Wilcox County. Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said his agency is assisting with the...
