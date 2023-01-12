Stetson Bennett back at Raising Cane's following second national title

Raising Cane's/Twitter

Stetson Bennett won his second consecutive national championship on Monday night.

Now he’s back at Raising Cane‘s in Athens, serving Georgia students lunch, as part of a NIL deal. It’s a lighter note to end his hectic week. He became just the fifth quarterback in the past 50 years to start for back-to-back national champions.

He was at the fast-food chain for the same deal a year ago, after delivering the Bulldogs their first national championship since 1980 last year.

Joining him at the restaurant on Thursday was Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves. As part of the appearance, Graves unveiled a custom-made portrait of the Georgia quarterback that will hang on the wall of the Athens restaurant.

“Round 2 as cashier going great!” the company said on Twitter. “At this point, he’s a professional.”

Since his first national title win, Bennett has started to tap into his NIL potential. The quarterback is represented by Everett Sports Marketing. He signed endorsement deals with Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP, Synovus Bank and Shuman Farms. And he added another in November, switching his nickname from the “Mailman” to “Milkman” as part of a commercial with the Georgia Dairy Alliance.

Nearly every company he has done work with ties back to his home state of Georgia.

For all the success he’s been able to harness in NIL, the quarterback was able to take notable steps forward on the football field this year.

He led Georgia to its first SEC title since 2017. He finished his final year of college football with 4,127 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Bennett became the school’s all-time leading passer on Monday night.

Stetson Bennett’s On3 NIL Valuation

The Georgia quarterback currently holds a $1.3 million On3 NIL Valuation. His valuation ranks No. 14 in the On3 NIL 100, which is the first of its kind and defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation. The valuation also ranks No. 9 in college football.

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. A proprietary algorithm, the On3 NIL Valuation calculates an athlete’s NIL value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories: performance, influence and exposure.

While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career.

The On3 NIL Valuation accounts for an athlete’s roster value and brand value. Roster value is the value an athlete has by being a member of his or her team at his or her school, which factors into the role of NIL collectives. Brand value factors in an athlete’s personal brand and the value it could bring to regional and national brands outside of the scope of NIL collectives.