Indianapolis, IN

Local pup "Little Mighty" playing in Puppy Bowl

The story of an adopted pup playing in the Puppy Bowl in February.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Commit to One campaign

Two breast cancer survivors discuss Community Health Network's Commit to One campaign. Ramp from 56th St. to Northbound I-465 closing for 2 years. Indianapolis library names Chief Administrative...
INDIANA STATE
Indy's Boutique Bridal Show

Indianapolis Monthly has teamed up with the Ritz Charles, hosting Indy's only complimentary Boutique Bridal Show. IMPD targets high risk domestic violence offenders …. Reducing domestic violence is a top priority for IMPD in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mild day with additional rainfall tomorrow

After a wet Monday…sunshine returns today, as temperatures remain mild for mid-January. Indiana proposal limiting right to bail advances. Some Indiana lawmakers want to set new limits on which criminal offenders have the right to bail.
INDIANA STATE
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis

Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught …. An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun

A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/disturbing-beech-grove-police-release-video-of-child-playing-with-loaded-gun/.
BEECH GROVE, IN
Man killed in house fire on northwest side

A man was killed in a house fire early Tuesday that IMPD said was fueled by paper inside the home. Indiana proposal limiting right to bail advances. Some Indiana lawmakers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Above-average temps today, not record-breaking

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, above average for this time of year when highs are normally in the 30s. However, these temperatures will not break any records. fox59.com/weather.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ausome Indy: Sensory Spaces for Kids with Autism

Ausome Indy is a volunteer run 501c3 nonprofit serving children in foster care transitions and beyond. Today, Kate Miller shares the story of how the program started, and how you can get involved.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Where is Sherman? Our Coffee Place in Zionsville

The love of family, community, and conversation are the inspirations behind a new coffee shop. Sherman visited a new community gathering spot in Zionville where a father-daughter duo is serving up coffee and community.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-465 exit ramp in Lawrence

A person is dead after being hit by a car while walking on an exit ramp of I-465 in Lawrence. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/pedestrian-struck-and-killed-on-i-465-exit-ramp-in-lawrence/.
LAWRENCE, IN
Dry for today, rain on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning dry with temperatures in the 50s. Our highs today will be in the 50s as well this afternoon. We are dry for the day before rain chances move in for Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning. Dry, mild Tuesday. For the rest...
INDIANA STATE
Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
KOKOMO, IN

