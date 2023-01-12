VERGENNES — In front of a big home crowd and raucous student rooting sections, the Vergennes Union High School boys’ basketball team on Friday led almost throughout against Mount Abraham, but had to hold off a spirited late rally to prevail, 48-44. Commodore guard Abram Francis nailed five three-pointers and led all scorers with 21 points. But his biggest contribution might have been grabbing the rebound of a missed Eagle three-pointer with 5.8 seconds left, which enabled his team to cling to a two-point lead. That board led to clinching free throws from VUHS guard Elijah Duprey.

VERGENNES, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO