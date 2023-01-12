Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Training for the trades: Local company aiming to prepare next generation of workers
Getting an electrician or plumber to make a house call these days is like winning the lottery. Experts expect the problem to get worse as today’s workers retire and fewer young people enter the trades. Local company Forge is attempting to turn the training model upside down in order...
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Road Trip Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
Worth the drive always if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. you may have to drive a bit further starting this Spring. That's okay because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher and these sandwich...
fallriverreporter.com
BBB scam alert: Facebook scams in local buy-and-sell groups are on the rise, here is what you can do to combat them
Marlborough, MA – BBB issued a release warning Facebook users that sharing a certain kind of attention-grabbing post might put their friends at risk of falling victim to a scam. You are scrolling through Facebook, and a gut-wrenching post about an injured, lost pet or a missing child grabs...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.
Worcester investment advisor sentenced for stealing $2.8 million
A Worcester investment adviser was sentenced in connection with a long-running scheme that involved stealing more than $2.8 million from six different clients.
communityadvocate.com
Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire
MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
Dracut man to pay off mortgage, buy car after winning $1M prize on $10 scratch ticket
DRACUT, Mass. — A Dracut man says he plans to pay off his mortgage and buy a new car after he recently won $1 million on a $10 scratch ticket. Michael Vallante opted to receive his “4,000,000 Mayhem” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
tourcounsel.com
Copley Place | Shopping mall in Boston, Massachusetts
Copley Place is definitely the best mall in Boston for lovers of luxury brands. It is connected to the Prudential Center by a bridge so you can visit both malls on the same day. As we have said, luxury brands predominate in this mall and renowned firms such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent and Salvatore Ferragamos are present. Some other brands you can check out at Copley Place include Emenegildo Zegna, Moncler, and Zadig & Voltaire, as well as the iconic shoe brand Christian Louboutin.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
nbcboston.com
Waltham Food Pantry Forced to Find New Home, Facing Resistance From Neighborhoods
Keeping up with demand for food assistance is difficult enough but one nonprofit in Waltham, Massachusetts, is pulling double duty trying to feed families in need while also being in need of a home themselves. The organization Healthy Waltham says it’s in a difficult position as the temporary solution they’ve found is set to expire in a few weeks.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
2 local motels fined by state AG office
BOSTON - A trio of Massachusetts motels, including two in Worcester County, and their managers will collectively pay more than $65,000 after facing allegations of a number of labor violations including failure to give employees sick time they accrued and late payment of wages, the attorney general's office announced Tuesday.
New in the Neighborhood: The Point Clothing Lounge
Southie is filled with bars and spots that are for the boys. The one thing missing? A one-stop shop for all the things a man could want or need. Brendan Carter wants to change that. He always felt like there was a need for a men’s clothing hub in Southie...
thelocalne.ws
Service Dog Column: Pathetic no more, Moe the mule is living the good life at Crazy Acres
It strikes me that there’s a lot of horse activity around Ipswich that might be more interesting to people if they knew what was going on, so I will attempt to write about some of the horse events that are happening in and around town. Meet Moe, currently residing...
Fashionistas Agree: Here’s What You Need for Winters in New England
January is the coldest month of the year, especially in New England. It's hard to stay on point with fashion when you're trying to stay warm. I look at sites with models wearing puffy warm coats. However, it's a bright sunny day and they also have a skirt on with short boots. What? Don't bet they were in New England for that photo shoot, because that's not our vibe in the winter months.
spectrumnews1.com
New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
