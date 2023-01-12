ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Humane Society Has Too Many Dogs, Fees Waived for First 100 Adoptions Through Sunday

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has too many dogs, and Mayor Todd Gloria stepped in to help. There are more than 600 dogs in the humane society’s care, according to Gary Weitzman, the organization’s president and CEO. That is far more than they should have, although Weitzman said they will never turn a dog away. Instead, they have had to get creative.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

Classic rock band Foghat to play at Belly Up in Solana Beach

After celebrating 50 years together in 2021, rock band Foghat returns to the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Feb. 7. In 2017, the band released a “Live at the Belly Up” album. “It’s a really great sounding room, people have a good time,” said drummer Roger Earl, one of Foghat’s founding members.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE

Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

From 5-9 p.m. next Thursday on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway, we’ll be kicking off the first-ever O’side Mardi Gras celebration. At Mardi Gras Night at the Sunset Market, enjoy live Zydeco and blues music by the Bayou Brothers on the Main Stage, festive Mardi Gras giveaways and activities, and vendor specials at decorated booths. Starting at 5 p.m., stop by the Informational Event Booth in Downtown Lot 35 near the Main Stage to receive free Mardi Gras beads (one per guest while supplies last) and O’side Mardi Gras event info. The first 100 booth visitors will also receive a free Mardi Gras mask! In addition, Oside Handmade will be offering a mask making activity in the Dorothy’s Military Shop and Laundry lot. Let the good times roll with us at the Sunset Market in Downtown Oceanside! FIND OUT MORE.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program

This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
onscene.tv

2 Surfers Rescued from Cliffs | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 9:28 am LOCATION: Osprey St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The high surf and rough seas brought 2 males into the foot of the cliffs below Sunset Cliffs Blvd and Osprey St. With no way to get to safety, SD City Lifeguards came to the rescue and lowered a ladder along with a lifeguard down to the two surfers. Both were rescued unharmed. The surf is approx. 12 ft and pounding the shoreline. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
thewildest.com

How The Animal Pad Rescued 111 Doodles From a Backyard Breeder

It all started with a Facebook message. “There’s a situation with a breeder of Doodles in the La Misión area,” Lauren Botticelli — the executive director of The Animal Pad, an all-breed, non-profit dog rescue organization based in San Diego — recalls the message, which was sent at the end of 2022, read.
SAN DIEGO, CA
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy