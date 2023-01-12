Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Has Too Many Dogs, Fees Waived for First 100 Adoptions Through Sunday
The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has too many dogs, and Mayor Todd Gloria stepped in to help. There are more than 600 dogs in the humane society’s care, according to Gary Weitzman, the organization’s president and CEO. That is far more than they should have, although Weitzman said they will never turn a dog away. Instead, they have had to get creative.
Maya Millete's father, sister-in-law take the stand in preliminary hearing for Larry Millete
SAN DIEGO — After a three-day break, the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife, resumed Tuesday morning. For the first time, we heard from Maya Millete's father, Pablito Tabalanza. He gave his testimony through an interpreter. The 72-year-old testified in 2020,...
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
Filmmaker raised in San Diego headed to Sundance
A filmmaker raised in San Diego is heading to Sundance to showcase her short film. Kayla Galang was born in the Philippines and raised in San Diego.
San Diego's homeless community struggles to find shelter from storms
SAN DIEGO — San Diego saw another day of heavy rain Monday. As the winter storms keep rolling through, people living on the streets are being put in a tough situation. "This has been complete despair," said homeless advocate Amie Zamudio. She said most shelters are full so people...
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto; Najee Woods, 23, was walking home from a trolley stop when he was shot and killed
ranchosantafereview.com
Classic rock band Foghat to play at Belly Up in Solana Beach
After celebrating 50 years together in 2021, rock band Foghat returns to the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Feb. 7. In 2017, the band released a “Live at the Belly Up” album. “It’s a really great sounding room, people have a good time,” said drummer Roger Earl, one of Foghat’s founding members.
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE
Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
From 5-9 p.m. next Thursday on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway, we’ll be kicking off the first-ever O’side Mardi Gras celebration. At Mardi Gras Night at the Sunset Market, enjoy live Zydeco and blues music by the Bayou Brothers on the Main Stage, festive Mardi Gras giveaways and activities, and vendor specials at decorated booths. Starting at 5 p.m., stop by the Informational Event Booth in Downtown Lot 35 near the Main Stage to receive free Mardi Gras beads (one per guest while supplies last) and O’side Mardi Gras event info. The first 100 booth visitors will also receive a free Mardi Gras mask! In addition, Oside Handmade will be offering a mask making activity in the Dorothy’s Military Shop and Laundry lot. Let the good times roll with us at the Sunset Market in Downtown Oceanside! FIND OUT MORE.
San Diego Moms: Gymnast Mom to Open 5th Gym Location in San Diego
For San Diego mother Christina Grady, owning a gymnastics company has always been about more than just offering a space for children to do the sport. It’s about the community. Grady, a lifelong gymnast herself, said she and her husband, Doug, opened San Diego Gymnastics in 2008 to improve...
Opinion: Sunbreak Ranch Is the Answer to San Diego — and America’s — Homeless Crisis
Americans who live in or near an urban population center are facing a series of homeless crises that have become the number one issue of our day. We can either rise to the occasion and tackle this challenge, or we can let the destructive, cruel, and inhumane downward spiral continue. We have a choice.
Local roofing company explains what you can do to protect home with leaky roof
Local roofing company owner explains what you can do to protect your home from a leaky roof. The owner says to call to get a contractor out to your home and do routine checkups on the roof.
Family members recall how Larry Millete acted when Maya went missing
The third day of the preliminary hearing took place Friday to find out if there is enough evidence to send Larry Millete to trial in his wife’s disappearance.
Brother and sister become shining cross-country stars
Two Oceanside students, who are also siblings, are making their mark in cross country by winning several different races between the two of them.
KPBS
Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program
This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in California
California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
onscene.tv
2 Surfers Rescued from Cliffs | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 9:28 am LOCATION: Osprey St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The high surf and rough seas brought 2 males into the foot of the cliffs below Sunset Cliffs Blvd and Osprey St. With no way to get to safety, SD City Lifeguards came to the rescue and lowered a ladder along with a lifeguard down to the two surfers. Both were rescued unharmed. The surf is approx. 12 ft and pounding the shoreline. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
thewildest.com
How The Animal Pad Rescued 111 Doodles From a Backyard Breeder
It all started with a Facebook message. “There’s a situation with a breeder of Doodles in the La Misión area,” Lauren Botticelli — the executive director of The Animal Pad, an all-breed, non-profit dog rescue organization based in San Diego — recalls the message, which was sent at the end of 2022, read.
2 rescued from water after being stranded near Otay Lake
Two men are safe after they were stranded on the other side of some flooded water near Otay Lake Monday, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.
