California’s Snowpack Is Soaring. Here’s What That Means for Pacific Crest Trail Hikers.

Extreme Weather Devastated This California State Beach
The scene in Capitola, California, looks grim this week, as cleanup crews work on the coastal homes, businesses, and landmarks that were damaged by the recent "bomb cyclone" storm. Located just east of Santa Cruz, Capitola was one of the hardest hit communities in the state. Sections of its iconic wharf toppled into the sea after being battered by whitecaps, and shops and restaurants along its popular beachfront were inundated by the surf.
This Vermont Ski Area Closed Due to Lack of Snow
While the Utah and California mountains get have been pummeled by winter storms this week, East Coast ski resorts continue to endure warm temperatures, rain, and an unseasonable lack of snow. It's gotten so bad in Vermont that Mad River Glen ski area has ceased lift operations this week.
Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline
As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
Atmospheric Rivers Pound California, Closing Multiple Parks and Recreation Sites
Atmospheric rivers are wreaking havoc in Northern and central California, causing unprecedented flooding and mudslides and prompting the closure of many state and regional parks. These weather events are impacting national parks in the region as well.
Illegal Fireworks Hampered a Hawaiian Search and Rescue Mission
Two hikers had to spend the night on Hawaii's Aiea Trail on New Year's Eve after fireworks prevented rescuers from reaching them. According to officials, an 81-year-old...
Help Is on the Way for Colorado’s Search and Rescue Teams
It's a new year—and the busiest search and rescue system in the country is getting a little extra help. On January 1, a new law took effect...
Why Is the Forest Service Dumping Christmas Trees into Ohio Lakes?
Do they celebrate Christmas in Davy Jones's locker?. A silly question, perhaps, but it's one that popped into my mind after learning of the annual post-yuletide tradition at...
Get to the Heart of the Florida Keys in Marathon
Nearly equidistant from Key Largo and Key West, Marathon is truly the heart of the Florida Keys. This chain of 13 islands is known for its flats fishing, shallow reefs, and variety of beaches. The area is also home to an active community of scientists, conservationists, and eco-minded business owners who are eager to connect with visitors and help them gain a deeper understanding of the ecosystems and marine life in the Keys. From exploring protected areas to joining conservation efforts, here’s how to get the full experience in Marathon.
Can High-End Tourism Help the Environment?
For a decade now, the man trying to figure out how his South Lake Tahoe hotel lost power this morning has been telling anyone who might listen he's not a billionaire.
