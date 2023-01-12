ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Eagle Chamber’s computer literacy program begins

A partnership between the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s Eagle Economic Vitality Foundation and Eagle County Public Health is delivering a local computer literacy training program to Hispanic adults. In addition to learning how to operate a laptop, students learn how to navigate the Windows and Microsoft laptop environment, Google...
EAGLE, CO
Law enforcement tackles labor trafficking on the Western Slope

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies strategize year-round to combat human trafficking. Locally, agencies do the same, but the focus is on labor trafficking, a subset of human trafficking most prevalent in and around Eagle County. Griffin Wright, deputy sheriff with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House

Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Town Council revisits priorities to kick off the year

With a new year comes the opportunity to re-evaluate, reset and forge a path ahead. And on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Vail Town Council is setting out to do just that with a strategic planning session during a morning board retreat. The retreat will offer an opportunity to evaluate the...
VAIL, CO
Will Eagle County home sales slow this year?

It’s easy to think of the Vail Valley as a unique market, and it is in many ways. But many real estate professionals around the state are telling similar stories: Things have slowed, and significantly. A recent report from the Colorado Association of Realtors tells the story of a...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Gypsum Grill building will be torn down this year

The Gypsum Grill is prime real estate, right off the town’s Interstate 70 interchange. So why doesn’t anyone want it?. The town of Gypsum in 2019 bought the restaurant and land for $960,000 with the intent of bringing in a private party to redevelop the site. Gypsum Town...
GYPSUM, CO
GarCo sheriff severs jail agreement, Pitkin inmates will now go to Eagle County

A working relationship between the Garfield and Pitkin County jails ended this month after a new sheriff took office in Aspen. Eagle County Detention Facility is the new holding place for inmates of Pitkin County who are incarcerated for more than 48 hours, such as those who don’t bond out or are awaiting trial. Seven inmates were transferred to the Eagle facility on Thursday after Pitkin County officials began scrambling Tuesday to find a new home for them.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Letter: A wonderful neighbor going the extra mile

After 20 years, I reluctantly had to change my post office box from Avon to Edwards. Along with all the minutia this entails, there is the simple fact that some things are going to fall through the cracks. Some of the issues were my fault, some were caused by businesses not following through on information and a variety of other mishaps all exasperating to say the very least.
AVON, CO
Vail asks employee housing unit owners to complete annual compliance by Feb. 1

Before Feb. 1, the owners of Vail’s over 1,000 employee housing units are required to submit proof they are complying with the terms of their deed restrictions. George Ruther, Vail’s housing director, called this a “critical element of the town’s housing program,” of which the “sole purpose” is to ensure individuals are utilizing these units as intended.
VAIL, CO
Avon considers new landscaping standards to limit water consumption

The Avon Town Council is considering an amendment to the town’s landscaping standards that will reduce water consumption and improve fire resiliency in both public and private landscaped areas. The primary change would be the adoption of water budgeting standards for all new developments and redevelopments that institute a...
AVON, CO
