Eagle Chamber’s computer literacy program begins
A partnership between the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s Eagle Economic Vitality Foundation and Eagle County Public Health is delivering a local computer literacy training program to Hispanic adults. In addition to learning how to operate a laptop, students learn how to navigate the Windows and Microsoft laptop environment, Google...
Summit School District leaders defend inclusionary LGBTQ resolution following ‘aggressive’ public meeting
Following a public meeting Jan. 12 in which roughly 100 people gathered before the Summit School District Board of Education to address the district’s commitment to LGBTQ inclusion — especially for younger students — district leaders defended the policy and said they felt some comments were threatening and discriminatory.
Walking Mountains launches free Climate Speaker Series this month
Walking Mountains Science Center is kicking off its second annual Climate Speaker Series this month, hosting the first of three speaker events on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The series, which is sponsored by Don and Jennifer Holzworth and hosted by Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, brings in one...
Vail Valley Foundation names Sierra Adams as vice president of philanthropy
The Vail Valley Foundation has announced that Sierra Adams is the new vice president of philanthropy for the nonprofit organization, which has served the Eagle River Valley in arts, athletics, education, and community leadership since its founding in 1981. “Our first objective is to always seek to promote from within...
School district declares critical shortage of certain key positions￼
The Eagle County School District declared a critical shortage of certain positions on Wednesday. This move will allow the district to take advantage of new laws and hire PERA retirees without limitations on days of employment. The declaration takes advantage of three laws — one that passed in 2017 and...
Law enforcement tackles labor trafficking on the Western Slope
January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies strategize year-round to combat human trafficking. Locally, agencies do the same, but the focus is on labor trafficking, a subset of human trafficking most prevalent in and around Eagle County. Griffin Wright, deputy sheriff with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office,...
Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House
Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
Vail Town Council revisits priorities to kick off the year
With a new year comes the opportunity to re-evaluate, reset and forge a path ahead. And on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Vail Town Council is setting out to do just that with a strategic planning session during a morning board retreat. The retreat will offer an opportunity to evaluate the...
Dr. David Cook joins Vail Symposium for an evening discussing ‘greatness’
What: Understanding “greatness” with Dr. David Cook. When: Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information. Have you ever watched a sporting event and wondered, “how did that person get so...
Will Eagle County home sales slow this year?
It’s easy to think of the Vail Valley as a unique market, and it is in many ways. But many real estate professionals around the state are telling similar stories: Things have slowed, and significantly. A recent report from the Colorado Association of Realtors tells the story of a...
New legal brief supports controversial Utah rail line opposed by Eagle County and others
The state of Utah has weighed in on Eagle County’s lawsuit to stop federal approval of a rail line that would put oil tankers on the line that parallels the Colorado River on much of the Western Slope. In 2022, Eagle County joined environmental groups including the Center for...
Eagle County officials keeping a close eye on the Colorado legislature’s new session
The Colorado legislature this week started its annual 120-day session. Many of the hundreds of bills introduced this year might affect county and other local governments. That’s why the session is closely watched across the state. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners this week approved a resolution for the...
Gypsum Grill building will be torn down this year
The Gypsum Grill is prime real estate, right off the town’s Interstate 70 interchange. So why doesn’t anyone want it?. The town of Gypsum in 2019 bought the restaurant and land for $960,000 with the intent of bringing in a private party to redevelop the site. Gypsum Town...
GarCo sheriff severs jail agreement, Pitkin inmates will now go to Eagle County
A working relationship between the Garfield and Pitkin County jails ended this month after a new sheriff took office in Aspen. Eagle County Detention Facility is the new holding place for inmates of Pitkin County who are incarcerated for more than 48 hours, such as those who don’t bond out or are awaiting trial. Seven inmates were transferred to the Eagle facility on Thursday after Pitkin County officials began scrambling Tuesday to find a new home for them.
What Vail’s Dwight Henninger gained in his year as president of International Association of Chiefs of Police
In addition to his role as Vail’s police chief, Dwight Henninger spent the last year serving as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. On the night of Tuesday, Jan. 10, the town of Vail recognized Henninger’s service during a celebration at the Donovan Pavilion. Throughout...
Letter: A wonderful neighbor going the extra mile
After 20 years, I reluctantly had to change my post office box from Avon to Edwards. Along with all the minutia this entails, there is the simple fact that some things are going to fall through the cracks. Some of the issues were my fault, some were caused by businesses not following through on information and a variety of other mishaps all exasperating to say the very least.
Pushing for change: What Colorado’s 2023 legislative session could mean for education in Eagle County
As legislators rolled up their sleeves this week to get to work at the Capitol in Denver, many will be watching closely to see what solutions could be thrown into the mix to address the mounting pressures and challenges facing Colorado’s education system. For local legislators and education advocates,...
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
Vail asks employee housing unit owners to complete annual compliance by Feb. 1
Before Feb. 1, the owners of Vail’s over 1,000 employee housing units are required to submit proof they are complying with the terms of their deed restrictions. George Ruther, Vail’s housing director, called this a “critical element of the town’s housing program,” of which the “sole purpose” is to ensure individuals are utilizing these units as intended.
Avon considers new landscaping standards to limit water consumption
The Avon Town Council is considering an amendment to the town’s landscaping standards that will reduce water consumption and improve fire resiliency in both public and private landscaped areas. The primary change would be the adoption of water budgeting standards for all new developments and redevelopments that institute a...
