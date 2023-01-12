ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Wendy’s offering free fries on ‘Fry-day the 13th’

By Joey Schneider
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSCsn_0kCblPzg00

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Starting on a day that’s typically associated with superstition, Wendy’s is offering its customers a little good fortune.

Wendy’s is recognizing Friday the 13th as “Fry-day the 13th,” offering customers a free side of fries with any purchase through its mobile app.

If you can’t make it Friday, you’re in luck. The deal lasts through Jan. 19.

The upcoming Fry-day deal starts a series of freebies each week this month at Wendy’s nationwide:

  • Jan. 13-19: Free any size a la carte Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase.
  • Jan. 20-22: Free six-piece Nuggets with any medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase.
  • Jan. 23-29: Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase.
  • Jan. 30-Feb. 6: BOGO medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry.

Customers must download and use Wendy’s mobile app to take advantage of these deals.

“Every day can feel like a lucky Fry-day at Wendy’s with fries guaranteed hot and crispy every single time,” the fast-food chain said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Branch NAACP to host two events Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) recently announced they will host two events on Monday, helping reach members of the community through the branch’s efforts. First, the Amarillo Branch of the NAACP will host it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases most recent COVID-19, Flu report cards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department recently released two report cards that cover the status of both COVID-19 and flu within Potter and Randall counties. COVID-19 Report Card The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card late last week, featuring combined weekly […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy