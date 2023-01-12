ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

The good news about the butter shortage and the bad news about egg prices

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgiNr_0kCblClT00
Eggs are displayed at a grocery store. | Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Last year, as holiday baking started, the ongoing butter shortage and egg shortage meant that Christmastime butter boards and cookies would cost a pretty penny more than usual.

As the new year begins, shoppers can expect to see the price of butter ease up, but the egg shortage is a different story.

Related

Butter shortage

The butter shortage was predicted as lasting until December 2022, according to the Deseret News. While butter may have appeared to level out, according to Dairy Herd Management , 2023 prices will be hard to predict.

But for now, the price of butter is expected to decrease.

According to MarketWatch , the price of butter was 31.4% higher in December 2022 than it was in December 2021 — clocking in at an average of $4.81 per pound. Prices are predicted to decrease slightly, but year-to-year increases will remain high.

“Going forward into 2023, the price of butter could soften, but year-over-year price increases could still stay high, said Tanner Ehmke, lead economist of dairy and specialty crops at CoBank,” MarketWatch reported.

Why are eggs so expensive?

As for the price of eggs, egg shoppers won’t be surprised to learn that eggs saw a dramatic increase in price in December.

Egg prices rose 59.9% in December 2022 per Market Watch . Practically speaking, that means you’re paying more than twice as much for eggs compared to 2021. While eggs were $1.79 for a dozen in December 2021, they average $4.25 in December 2022, and some states had prices as high as $8 for a dozen organic eggs.

Even though egg prices are expected to drop slightly in 2023, per the Deseret News , they will still remain at high prices.

About the price drop, Market Watch said, “But it will not be a significant drop given the ongoing flu and high cost of feed. If input costs continue to increase and the bird flu continues to kill large quantities of hens, the costs will most likely be passed on to consumers, said Curt Covington, senior director of partner relations at AgAmerica Lending, a financial services company providing agriculture loans.”

While inflation has contributed to prices of several food items, another reason for the price of eggs is a particularly bad case of avian flu, according to the Deseret News. Tens of millions of chickens have died as a result of it.

Comments / 101

Brown 1
5d ago

The thing is you don’t have to buy eggs if a lot of people quit paying the high prices they’ll have a choice lower the prices or don’t sell them

Reply(28)
25
muckraker_bob
5d ago

I am a very supportive capitalist. But beside the additional cost of feed and the additional cost of transport and the diminished flocks of hens, there is an increase in an intangible that affects every product. (GREED)

Reply
19
Tim VanDensen
5d ago

Never said why there was, is a butter shortage, but if it's because they say it's a milk shortage I say BS because the price of milk has been between $19-24 per hundred wt. for over a year. If there was a shortage it would do like everything else goes way up in price.

Reply(3)
15
Related
Deseret News

Why are eggs so expensive?

Inflation 2023: Why are eggs so expensive? Why are eggs so expensive 2023? Is there an egg shortage? Why are eggs so expensive right now? Why are brown eggs more expensive than white eggs? Why are white eggs cheaper than brown eggs? What’s the difference between brown eggs and white eggs?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
AM 1390 KRFO

Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?

Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
Ty D.

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
EatingWell

5 Foods to Stock Up On in January, According to a Dietitian

The motivation to eat well come January 1st is not a new phenomenon. The start of the new year seems to be our signal for reflection and new beginnings. Even dietitians get excited by the motivation in the air! But you don't need to go to drastic measures, like cutting out certain foods, to reach your health goals. Rather, focus on filling your plate with more good-for-you foods that will help you feel your best and reach your health goals. As a dietitian, these are 5 of my favorite foods that I stock up on every January to help me do just that. Read on to learn more, plus what to make with these delicious ingredients.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
54K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy