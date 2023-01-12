Move over, Austin Butler, because a new star is taking on the role of a musical icon, and we couldn't be more excited. Studiocanal is releasing a new biopic titled Back to Black, which will explore the life of English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, who passed away in 2011. And just this weekend, the studio released the first photo of lead Marisa Abela (Industry), who has completely transformed into the “Rehab” singer.

