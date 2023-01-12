ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

purewow.com

‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela Totally Transforms Into Amy Winehouse in First Look Pics for New Biopic

Move over, Austin Butler, because a new star is taking on the role of a musical icon, and we couldn't be more excited. Studiocanal is releasing a new biopic titled Back to Black, which will explore the life of English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, who passed away in 2011. And just this weekend, the studio released the first photo of lead Marisa Abela (Industry), who has completely transformed into the “Rehab” singer.
purewow.com

Will Prince Harry Regret Releasing His Memoir ‘Spare’? An Expert Weighs in

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare broke the record for the most first-day sales. However, you should know that the tell-all book was a long time coming. In a recent interview with Hello!, Andrew Morton (Princess Diana’s biographer) explained why Prince Harry won’t regret his decision to write a memoir. The writer even compared Harry’s situation to that of his late mother.
WWD

Madonna Stars on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s First European ‘Icon Issue’

How does “icon” translate in Italian, French and Spanish? Apparently, as “Madonna.”. After announcing a new world tour on her Instagram account Tuesday, the music diva was revealed as the cover star of three different editions of Vanity Fair. The Italian, French and Spanish versions of the...
purewow.com

Mark Consuelos Just Revealed He’s Making a Surprise Cameo in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2

Come next season, we’ll be seeing a very familiar face in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. Just last week, Mark Consuelos shared a new clip from the second season of the comedy spinoff (Psssst: The show returns on January 24) on his Instagram account and revealed that he’ll be making a guest appearance in the show. “@himyfonhulu returns Jan. 24… Spoiler Alert: I may play someone’s father,” he wrote in the caption.

