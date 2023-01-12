Read full article on original website
Related
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
INDIANAPOLIS — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?” For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to book a flight to California or plan […]
FBI commits thousands of dollars to renewed Herb Baumeister investigation
WESTFIELD, Ind. — 13News has learned exclusive details about a new development in the notorious case of Indiana serial killer Herb Baumeister. The push to bring peace to family members of the victims is getting a big financial boost from the FBI. Cadaver dogs that scoured Fox Hollow Farm...
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill lays the groundwork for the federal legalization of marijuana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed Indiana statehouse bill could lay the groundwork for business development if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level. According to an Indiana lawmaker, the Hoosier state is one of just 12 states with no cannabis allowance. House Bill 1039 would not legalize marijuana in...
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
Indiana lawmakers consider longer cooling off period for people arrested for alleged domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS — As an advocate who works with survivors of domestic violence, Caryn Burton has become used to hearing the same thing from many of them. “'I don’t even know why I even bothered to call police. He was right back on my doorstep before I had the chance to clean everything up,'” Burton, who is with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said survivors tell her.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents
Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)
Ohio fugitive in custody after leading police on multiple-county chase in Indiana
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Police arrested an Ohio man after a chase across multiple counties early Monday morning. Around 3:15 a.m., a Whitestown police officer tried to pull over a vehicle going south on Interstate 65, near the exit to County Road 550 South and Indianapolis Road. The officer claims the car was swerving and suspected the driver might be intoxicated.
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
wdrb.com
2 Indiana residents winners of $20,000 from Mega Millions drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket came from Maine but two Indiana residents are still big winners from the Mega Millions drawing. According to a news release, two $20,000 tickets were sold in Indiana. The tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
Incredible Coyote Photos Captured in Indiana Show How Beautiful These Elusive Creatures Are
Nature is super freaking cool, and this guy was spotted right in our own Indiana backyard!. Coyotes are no strangers to Indiana and have been inhabiting this region of the United States for many years. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources the first records of coyotes in Indiana date back to 1816, but they likely inhabited Indiana way before then.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana
Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!
Comments / 1