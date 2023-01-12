Read full article on original website
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
onekindesign.com
This renovated Newport Beach house has an amazing indoor-outdoor vibe
Walz Architecture in collaboration with Skout has renovated this midcentury modern house with a 1970s vibe, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Newport Beach, California. This single-story house has a central entry point with two wings on either side and a fantastic indoor-outdoor vibe. The property was very...
Newport Beach’s New $3 Million Animal Shelter Set to Open in February
Newport Beach is expected to run a city-owned animal shelter for the first time in its history after a group of residents raised $3 million. The facility is currently under construction and is slated to open in early February. A local nonprofit resident group, the Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter, spent five years raising funds to purchase the land and construct the facility.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular European Villa in Diamond Bar, California Showcases over 13,000 SF of Resort Like Living Spaces with The Utmost Privacy Asking for $8.98 Million
1626 Derringer Lane Home in Diamond Bar, California for Sale. 1626 Derringer Lane, Diamond Bar, California is an entertainer’s dream home in a highly secure community with the utmost privacy and unique amenities including a tennis court, pool and spa, children’s playground, private well, subterranean parking for 8-10 cars and more. This Home in Diamond Bar offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1626 Derringer Lane, please contact Bob Hurwitz (Phone: 310-701-0880) & Jake Hurwitz (Phone: 310-625-7728) at Hurwitz James Company for full support and perfect service.
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
Irvine Councilwoman Threatens To Pull City Out of Green Power Agency if CEO Isn’t Replaced
Orange County’s green power agency could lose its biggest member after Irvine Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to vote in favor of pulling out of the agency if the current CEO and legal counsel aren’t gone by the end of January. “In order to reform OCPA, the first steps...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fullerton, CA
Fullerton is one of the biggest cities in Orange County, California. It is a community with a strong spirit of tradition that treasures its rich history while keeping an eye on challenges that may arise in the future. Situated 22 miles from Los Angeles, Fullerton is a full-service city with...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
Years of Resident Concerns Spark Lawsuit Against OC Animal Shelter
Local activists continue to heavily criticize the county-run animal shelter in ongoing litigation currently playing out in Orange County Superior Court. It’s been a years-long battle between residents and county shelter officials. [Read: Activists Fed Up With OC Animal Shelter, Sue For Animal Abuse]. Now, three nonprofit organizations are...
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
palisadesnews.com
Stunning Multimillion Dollar Malibu Estate Just Sold For A Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 16th, 2023
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside. * David Bonderman And Christa Campbell Buy Two Westside Homes For $30m Total. * Stunning Multimillion Dollar Malibu Estate Just Sold For A Discount. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. . Host – @juliet.lemar. . Sponsored by Anderson...
Woman rescued from rushing waters in Orange County (video)
Video shows emergency crews rescuing a woman in Laguna Hills who was trapped under rushing waters amid Saturday’s storm. Crews received calls of a person hanging onto a tree inside a creek bed among rapidly moving water around 3:28 p.m., said the Orange County Fire Authority. Multiple swift water rescue teams responded to the 24400 […]
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
Fox40
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
(NEXSTAR) – Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter, according to a MoneyGeek report.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
lagunabeachindy.com
Salerno by Chef Pirozzi: Traditional Italian With a Modern Twist
COME VISIT THIS COZY, QUAINT GEM IN THE HEART OF LAGUNA. Salerno by Chef Pirozzi, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Laguna Beach, is a great place to dine and unwind. Salerno is owned by the renowned chef Alessandro Pirozzi, who’s also the man behind Alessa, the famous Italian restaurant in town.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The Irvine City Council Finally Approves Councilman Agran’s Plan for the Long-Promised Veterans Memorial Park
For nearly six decades, the 125-acre “ARDA” site at the Great Park was an integral part of the iconic El Toro Marine Corps Air Station (El Toro MCAS). Our community was home to thousands of military personnel long before Irvine became a city. When El Toro MCAS was...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland
Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
