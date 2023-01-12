ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

onekindesign.com

This renovated Newport Beach house has an amazing indoor-outdoor vibe

Walz Architecture in collaboration with Skout has renovated this midcentury modern house with a 1970s vibe, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Newport Beach, California. This single-story house has a central entry point with two wings on either side and a fantastic indoor-outdoor vibe. The property was very...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Newport Beach’s New $3 Million Animal Shelter Set to Open in February

Newport Beach is expected to run a city-owned animal shelter for the first time in its history after a group of residents raised $3 million. The facility is currently under construction and is slated to open in early February. A local nonprofit resident group, the Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter, spent five years raising funds to purchase the land and construct the facility.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular European Villa in Diamond Bar, California Showcases over 13,000 SF of Resort Like Living Spaces with The Utmost Privacy Asking for $8.98 Million

1626 Derringer Lane Home in Diamond Bar, California for Sale. 1626 Derringer Lane, Diamond Bar, California is an entertainer’s dream home in a highly secure community with the utmost privacy and unique amenities including a tennis court, pool and spa, children’s playground, private well, subterranean parking for 8-10 cars and more. This Home in Diamond Bar offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1626 Derringer Lane, please contact Bob Hurwitz (Phone: 310-701-0880) & Jake Hurwitz (Phone: 310-625-7728) at Hurwitz James Company for full support and perfect service.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fullerton, CA

Fullerton is one of the biggest cities in Orange County, California. It is a community with a strong spirit of tradition that treasures its rich history while keeping an eye on challenges that may arise in the future. Situated 22 miles from Los Angeles, Fullerton is a full-service city with...
FULLERTON, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Woman rescued from rushing waters in Orange County (video)

Video shows emergency crews rescuing a woman in Laguna Hills who was trapped under rushing waters amid Saturday’s storm. Crews received calls of a person hanging onto a tree inside a creek bed among rapidly moving water around 3:28 p.m., said the Orange County Fire Authority. Multiple swift water rescue teams responded to the 24400 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox40

3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds

(NEXSTAR) – Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter, according to a MoneyGeek report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lagunabeachindy.com

Salerno by Chef Pirozzi: Traditional Italian With a Modern Twist

COME VISIT THIS COZY, QUAINT GEM IN THE HEART OF LAGUNA. Salerno by Chef Pirozzi, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Laguna Beach, is a great place to dine and unwind. Salerno is owned by the renowned chef Alessandro Pirozzi, who’s also the man behind Alessa, the famous Italian restaurant in town.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland

Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

