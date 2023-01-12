ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Louisiana Dish Is One Of The 10 Most Popular American Appetizers

By Sarah Tate
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A dish created in Louisiana is one of the most popular appetizers in the country, according to a new report. Taste Atlas searched across the country to find the best meal starters, compiling a list of the 10 most popular American appetizers around. One dish from Louisiana also received a shoutout among popular favorites like avocado toast and onion rings.

So which dish in Louisiana made the cut?

Oysters Rockefeller

Coming in at No. 10 is Oysters Rockefellar, a dish that was created at Antoine's, which still holds the recipe a closely-guarded secret, per Taste Atlas. Here's what the site had to say:

"Oysters Rockefeller is a popular American appetizer consisting of oysters served on half-shells that are topped with ingredients such as butter sauce, bread crumbs, and various green herbs such as parsley. They are then either broiled or baked.
The appetizer was invented in 1899 in America's oldest family-run restaurant called Antoine's in New Orleans, when Jules Alciatore , the original owner's son, adapted his father's signature dish known as escargot Bourguignon, but he replaced the snails with oysters, a local food source that was abundant in the area.

In addition to Oysters Rockefeller, eight other Louisiana dishes found a spot among the Top 50 most popular American appetizers, including Eggs Sardou, Oysters Mosca, Oysters Bienville, Shrimp Remoulade, Charbroiled Oysters, Blackened Alligator, Boudin Balls and New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp.

Check out Taste Atlas ' full report to read up on all the best appetizers in the country.

New Orleans, LA
