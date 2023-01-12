Memphis running back Asa Martin enters transfer portal

University of Memphis running back Asa Martin has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The Daily Memphian on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Martin has been with the Tigers since the 2019 season. He was the second-leading rusher for Memphis this past season with 435 yards. His seven rushing touchdowns were also tied for the second-most on the team. Martin also recorded 36 receptions for 312 yards and a touchdown.

Memphis was entering the 2023 season with a crowded running back room. The Tigers landed commitments from Old Dominion transfer Blake Watson and Mississippi State transfer Ke’travion Hargrove. Running backs Brandon Thomas, Jevyon Ducker and Sutton Smith are also returning as of right now.