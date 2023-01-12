Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
Consumer Reports promotes petition to FDA to ban Red Dye No. 3, the artificial color, in food
In the current issue of its “On Health” newsletter, Consumer Reports calls on its member to sign a petition about one of its older causes. The formal petition was submitted to FDA by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) and it was supported by a number of groups, including CR. The CR effort mentioned in “ON HEALTH” is meant to provide an opportunity for CR readers to support the formal petition.
foodsafetynews.com
Surface-ripened cheese recalled in Quebec over Listeria concerns
Le Cendré de Notre-Dame is recalling Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product has been sold in Quebec, Canada and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Le Cendré de Notre-DameSemi-soft Surface-ripened CheeseApprox. 150 gNoneR.61622JA202323JA202327JA202328JA202329JA2023.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA says Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms traced to outbreak of Listeria infections
Federal officials have confirmed that enoki mushrooms sold under the Utopia Foods Inc. brand name are behind an outbreak of infections caused by Listeria monocytogenes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have been investigating the outbreak for several months. As of the CDC’s last posting, two people from Michigan and Nevada have been infected. Both had to be admitted to hospitals.
foodsafetynews.com
Dollar Tree warned because of rodent infestation and conditions in distribution center
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
foodsafetynews.com
Error causes recalled frozen berries to be put back on sale
Some frozen berries that were recalled months ago due to hepatitis A have been mistakenly put back on sale in New Zealand. Pams brand frozen mixed berries in 500-gram packages were released from Foodstuffs South Island Hornby distribution center in error and sent to four stores. Mixed berries from Serbia...
foodsafetynews.com
Chicken nuggets recalled in Canada over wood in product
Olymel is recalling St-Hubert and Cavalier brand chicken breast nuggets recalled because of pieces of wood in the product. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada, according tho the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeCode on ProductUPC. CavalierChicken...
foodsafetynews.com
Jan. 26 is an important date for FDA agricultural water requirements
On Friday, the FDA released a fact sheet and constituent update to remind produce stakeholders of the upcoming end of the intended enforcement discretion period for the harvest and post-harvest agricultural water requirements in the Produce Safety Rule for covered produce other than sprouts. For large farms covered by the...
foodsafetynews.com
Honey in Canada recalled over presence of metronidazole
Everest Traders Inc. is recalling Punjab King brand Pure Honey over the presence of metronidazole. Metronidazole is an antibiotic that kills bacteria. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeCode on ProductUPC.
foodsafetynews.com
Researchers assess the impact of Nestlé India Maggi recall; food safety concerns lingered
A recall of Nestlé Maggi noodles in India in 2015 impacted the company for several years, according to an analysis of consumer purchase data. Scientists examined the immediate and long-term changes in noodle purchases after the nationwide removal of Maggi instant noodles from the Indian market. “The Maggi noodles...
Comments / 1