ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Sioux City man charged with killing his girlfriend

A Sioux City man is jailed in the weekend shooting death of a woman on the city’s north side. Police say 23-year-old Austyn Self is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment. Police Sergeant Tom Gill says officers were dispatched to a house around 9:40 p.m. Saturday during a 9-1-1 call where a woman was pleading for help.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy