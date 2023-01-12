Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
Radio Iowa
Sioux City man charged with killing his girlfriend
A Sioux City man is jailed in the weekend shooting death of a woman on the city’s north side. Police say 23-year-old Austyn Self is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment. Police Sergeant Tom Gill says officers were dispatched to a house around 9:40 p.m. Saturday during a 9-1-1 call where a woman was pleading for help.
