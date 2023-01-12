ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Electronic. Severed+Said, Creep City, ISYA, Golden Clouds – Thursday, January 19. The Walrus | Murray Hill. A...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jax Beach seafood restaurant to reopen after nearly 12 years

Nearly a dozen years after closing, a popular Jacksonville-area restaurant known for its signature Chesapeake Bay jumbo lump crab cakes is welcoming guests back to its table. Executive Chef and owner Kahn Vongdara, who opened Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar in 2007 and then led its kitchen until the restaurant closed in 2012, plans to reopen the iconic Jacksonville Beach restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 19.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
wjct.org

'Mr. Coffee' offers warmth to the homeless on bitter weekend

The cold blast over the weekend left Jacksonville's homeless shelters packed and sent one man into the streets to help. Lee Kryszewski and his wife, Betty, distribute warm coffee and snacks to homeless people throughout the year. He was out Monday on the city's Northbank providing warmth — emotionally and physically — on MLK Day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Rents are inching downward in Jacksonville

Rents are still higher than normal in Jacksonville, but they're coming down. The Jacksonville metro area was one of 14 nationwide where the price for a new lease declined in the past year, according to new data from the Redfin real estate brokerage. The price fell 0.8% in a year, to a median of $1,595 per month.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Here's what's going up at former Southgate Plaza on Beach Boulevard

An outdated 65-year-old shopping center near downtown Jacksonville is gone but the site of the former St. Nicholas neighborhood landmark is taking on new life. Demolished in April 2022, Southgate Plaza is the site for The Jack on Beach, a new 295-unit apartment community featuring resort-style amenities from developers Chance Partners LLC of Jacksonville and EJF Capital LLC based in Arlington Va.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Baker jail employee charged after relationship with inmate

An employee of the Baker County Detention Center has been charged with providing contraband to an inmate and disclosing confidential criminal justice information. Evelyn Rhodes, 58, developed an “inappropriate relationship” with the inmate in the Macclenny facility, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said. Rhodes was arrested Friday on a felony...
BAKER COUNTY, FL

