18-year-old man injured in south Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a young man to the hospital Monday evening. At around 7 p.m. officers received a call about a shooting near the 1400 block of South Meadow. Officers arrived and found an 18-year-old man at the scene with gunshot...
Five injured in car accident in Encinal
ENCINAL, TX (KGNS) - A driver is expected to face multiple charges for an accident that sent several people to the hospital. The accident was reported before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the Encinal Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle that was speeding eastbound on west...
Rollover accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported on the northbound lane of I-35. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at around 3:53 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 near the 5300 San Dario Ave. Police say no major injuries were reported and a female driver was...
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the face allegedly by her husband has passed away. Krystal Claudina Limon was shot in the face last week allegedly by Francisco Javier Garcia. Officers were called to their home on Camp Avenue on Friday January 6th. Limon passed...
Fire damages paint shop in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A fire seen for miles had many who live in central Laredo on edge. The fire was reported on Monday night at around 9 p.m. near Clark Boulevard and Seymour. For over six hours, firefighters were at the scene trying to contain the blaze. The business...
Vehicle catches fire in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fire officials are responding to a vehicle fire in central Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened near Calton and Cherry Hill. As a result, Cherry Hill is being block off to the traveling public. No word of any injuries at the moment.
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men wanted for a shooting that happened on December are caught by authorities. Last month, on Dec. 28, Laredo Police put out an alert regarding two men wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported on Zaragoza Street early December. According to Laredo Police,...
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a SWAT conducted operation at a home near a south Laredo elementary school. The Laredo Police Department posted that the operation was going on at a residence near Santo Niño Elementary School. Police say, the scene is contained and there is no...
Fire destroys home on Highway 83
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -A fire destroys a home in south Laredo over the weekend. The fire happened on Sunday after 4 p.m. just north of Mangana Hein. Rio bravo firefighters arrived and saw a man by the gate waiving them down. The man was able to show the firefighters to...
Laredo business catches fire on Clark Blvd
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are working to put out a structure fire in central Laredo. The fire happened on Monday evening at around 9 p.m. near Clark and Seymour. According to the fire department, the business was closed during the time of the fire. Officials say, the...
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a busy road in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a four-vehicle accident has been reported near Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve. Laredo Police say it is a vehicle rollover on the southbound lane. At this time, no life-threatening injuries...
Laredo Police identify woman in fatal auto-pedestrian accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is revealing the identity of a woman who lost her life after allegedly being hit by an SUV. Police report that 79-year-old Virginia Villanueva was walking across Taylor Street and McPherson Road on Tuesday night, January 9, when a white SUV struck her. The incident was reported to the police shortly after 8 p.m.
Accident Reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Sunday, January 14, 2023, an accident leaves a trailer on the side of the road. These images sent to the newsroom show a trailer and a white car are involved in the incident. The accident reportedly took place near the Pulga Blanca fleamarket along Highway 359.
City Council to discuss increasing security at north Laredo park
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - More safety measures could be coming to a north Laredo park after it was hit by vandals. As previously reported, North Central Park was vandalized on Dec. 28. The topic will be discussed during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Councilmember Dr. Tyler King is proposing that...
Construction for Century City improvements almost done, say Laredo employees
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City crews continue to work on a project that’s been a year in the making due to several delays. Crews are currently working on the bridge in the Century City neighborhood, which is their first priority. The city engineer, Ramon Chavez, said they plan to open it back up in mid-March for residents. According to the engineer, the project was delayed due to the recent rains at the end of last year. At the time, crews could not get any equipment in the area as they continue to improve sanitary and drainage systems.
Laredo Police: Woman continues to fight for her life after being shot in the face
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman is still fighting for her life at a local hospital after being shot in the face allegedly by her husband. The Laredo Police Department says the victim has not passed despite conflicting social media reports. Due to HIPPA law, which protects the privacy of an individual’s medical records, it is difficult to confirm the victim’s status.
Governor of Tamaulipas visits Nuevo Laredo & Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The newly elected Governor of Tamaulipas made his way across the border to visit Laredo. The Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino’s Office confirmed that he met with the Governor of Tamaulipas Dr. Americo Villareal Anaya. The two met to discuss their mutual plans for...
nationalhogfarmer.com
CPB agriculture specialists issue $18K in fines at Laredo port
As the international bridges at Laredo Port of Entry teemed with returning paisano traffic recently, and in order to prevent the inadvertent proliferation of pests and diseases, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations agriculture specialists, flanked by Texas Game Wardens, stepped up examinations and intercepted significant quantities of prohibited plant, animal material and issued penalties.
Laredo city council to reveal candidates for city manager
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a year-long question that will be up for discussion on Tuesday, January 17. City council will meet for the first general city council meeting to discuss the process of finding a city manager. The last time Laredo had a permanent city manager was almost...
I-35 project on track to be completed early 2024
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Construction continues as crews work to improve travels on I-35 in Laredo. This past weekend, the exit that connects I-35 to Loop 20 was closed but now it’s reopen for the traveling public. This coming weekend, another change is coming; one of the lanes will...
