LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City crews continue to work on a project that’s been a year in the making due to several delays. Crews are currently working on the bridge in the Century City neighborhood, which is their first priority. The city engineer, Ramon Chavez, said they plan to open it back up in mid-March for residents. According to the engineer, the project was delayed due to the recent rains at the end of last year. At the time, crews could not get any equipment in the area as they continue to improve sanitary and drainage systems.

LAREDO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO