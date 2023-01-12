ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn Requested for Colts Interview amid Broncos Links

The Indianapolis Colts have requested an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. Quinn has also drawn interest from the Denver Broncos, who will interview him Friday. The Colts fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim

It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2023 Head Coaching Vacancies

It's not yet known who will be the head coaches for the five NFL teams that have openings at the top of their staffs. But none of them will be hiring Jim Harbaugh. On Monday, Harbaugh confirmed that he'll be returning to the University of Michigan for the 2023 season, which will be his ninth leading the Wolverines. The news came after Harbaugh had been tied to several of the NFL head coach openings in recent weeks.
Bleacher Report

2022-23 NFL MVP: Updated Predictions Entering Divisional Round

Now that the NFL's Wild Card Weekend is over, observers may feel like they have a better read on who will win the AP Most Valuable Player award—even if the MVP goes to the best regular-season player and has nothing to do with the postseason. After witnessing the New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

49ers' Ran Carthon Reportedly Hired by Titans as New General Manager

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly found their new general manager. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson, who was fired last month after Tennessee finished the regular season with a 7-10 record and failed to make the playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2023?

With Wild Card Weekend in the rearview, only eight NFL teams still have something left to play for. The focus for the rest of the league's 24 teams is now fully on the offseason, which will offer plenty of chances for these eliminated clubs to make improvements and patch holes via free agency.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Ed Reed Apologizes for Profane Videos Criticizing Bethune-Cookman Football Facilities

Ed Reed has issued an apology for his profanity-laced criticism of the conditions of Bethune-Cookman's football facilities in a series of Instagram Live videos. Reed, who agreed to become Bethune-Cookman's head football coach last month, apologized for his "lack of professionalism" in being critical of what he saw:. "I(n) regards...
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: NYJ Eye Dolphins' Darrell Bevell for OC Role After Mike LaFleur's Exit

The New York Jets are reportedly planning to discuss their offensive coordinator position with Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bevell is among the names the Jets are considering as they search for a replacement for Mike LaFleur. Bevell, 53, spent the 2022...

