FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn Requested for Colts Interview amid Broncos Links
The Indianapolis Colts have requested an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. Quinn has also drawn interest from the Denver Broncos, who will interview him Friday. The Colts fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the...
Bleacher Report
Ex-Giants Kicker Lawrence Tynes: I'd Reject $10M Cowboys Deal amid Brett Maher Woes
If the Dallas Cowboys want to replace kicker Brett Maher after his struggles in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game, Lawrence Tynes made it clear he wouldn't come out of retirement to join their quest for a Super Bowl. Responding to a fan on Twitter who joked he might be called...
Bleacher Report
Joe Lombardi, Shane Day Fired by Chargers After Justin Herbert, LA's Playoff Collapse
After blowing a 27-point lead in the AFC Wild Card Game, the Los Angeles Chargers are making significant changes to their offensive coaching staff. The Chargers announced Tuesday they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. Lombardi's offense was heavily criticized over the course...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Will 'Forge Ahead' with Brett Maher at Kicker Despite 4 PAT Misses vs. Bucs
Brett Maher's job as the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys is safe despite his missing four extra points in Monday's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We're going to forge ahead," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. McCarthy added: "We need...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim
It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
Bleacher Report
Bills Fans Sweating Super Bowl Hopes After Josh Allen's Shaky Play vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's playoff game, although a shaky performance from the quarterback leaves question marks about the team going forward. Buffalo entered as a heavy favorite, yet barely survived thanks to some costly mistakes by Dolphins rookie...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2023 Head Coaching Vacancies
It's not yet known who will be the head coaches for the five NFL teams that have openings at the top of their staffs. But none of them will be hiring Jim Harbaugh. On Monday, Harbaugh confirmed that he'll be returning to the University of Michigan for the 2023 season, which will be his ninth leading the Wolverines. The news came after Harbaugh had been tied to several of the NFL head coach openings in recent weeks.
Bleacher Report
2022-23 NFL MVP: Updated Predictions Entering Divisional Round
Now that the NFL's Wild Card Weekend is over, observers may feel like they have a better read on who will win the AP Most Valuable Player award—even if the MVP goes to the best regular-season player and has nothing to do with the postseason. After witnessing the New...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers on Packers Future: 'I Think I Can Win MVP Again in the Right Situation'
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future, but he's still confident in his abilities to be an elite quarterback. The back-to-back reigning MVP said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he believes his skills remain at a high level and he can be successful with the right pieces around him.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Ran Carthon Reportedly Hired by Titans as New General Manager
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly found their new general manager. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson, who was fired last month after Tennessee finished the regular season with a 7-10 record and failed to make the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Says He Improvised 2-Point Conversion in Win vs. Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence revealed Tuesday that his two-point conversion in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers was unplanned. Lawrence said when he lined up for the snap that he knew he could dive across the goal line based on how the L.A. defense was lined up, per ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith.
Bleacher Report
Bengals President Mike Brown Wants Joe Burrow to Have 'Long Career' with Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals team president Mike Brown wants Joe Burrow to remain with the organization for many years to come, though he said the star quarterback's future earning potential may make it tricky to build a contender around him. "He's going to have a long career," Brown said Sunday on the...
Bleacher Report
Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2023?
With Wild Card Weekend in the rearview, only eight NFL teams still have something left to play for. The focus for the rest of the league's 24 teams is now fully on the offseason, which will offer plenty of chances for these eliminated clubs to make improvements and patch holes via free agency.
Bleacher Report
Ed Reed Apologizes for Profane Videos Criticizing Bethune-Cookman Football Facilities
Ed Reed has issued an apology for his profanity-laced criticism of the conditions of Bethune-Cookman's football facilities in a series of Instagram Live videos. Reed, who agreed to become Bethune-Cookman's head football coach last month, apologized for his "lack of professionalism" in being critical of what he saw:. "I(n) regards...
Bleacher Report
Browns Rumors: Jim Schwartz Hired as Defensive Coordinator After Stint with Titans
The Cleveland Browns reportedly plan to hire Jim Schwartz as their next defensive coordinator. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Schwartz won the job over Sean Desai, Dennard Wilson and Brian Flores, who all interviewed to replace Joe Woods. Schwartz spent the past two seasons as a senior defensive assistant to Mike...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: NYJ Eye Dolphins' Darrell Bevell for OC Role After Mike LaFleur's Exit
The New York Jets are reportedly planning to discuss their offensive coordinator position with Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bevell is among the names the Jets are considering as they search for a replacement for Mike LaFleur. Bevell, 53, spent the 2022...
