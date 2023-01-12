Condoleezza Rice Mentioned As Possible Candidate For Major NFL Position

One day, Roger Goodell will join the roster of retired NFL commissioners. When that day comes, two popular names could succeed him.

The newly hired Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren and part-owner of the Denver Broncos Condoleezza Rice have been mentioned to assume the role, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Rice served as the 66th Secretary of State from 2005-2009. She was the second woman and first black woman to hold the post. Before that, Rice was President George W. Bush’s Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs from 2001-2005. She is currently a professor at Stanford University, where she served as provost from 1993 to 1999.

"Two of the names that come up when discussing possible successors to Roger Goodell are Kevin Warren and Condi Rice," Florio said. "Warren's return to the NFL makes that potential path a little easier for him. Rice recently became an owner of the Broncos."

It was recently reported that Rice will be part of the Broncos' search for a new head coach. Rice lived in Denver during her childhood and received a bachelor's degree and her doctorate from the University of Denver.

"It is an honor to be part of this ownership group," Rice said in a statement posted on social media in July 2022. "Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization today."

Warren, meanwhile, left his post as Big Ten commissioner and officially became the new president of the Bears on Thursday. He is the first president and CEO hired from outside the Bears organization and the first Black president in team history.