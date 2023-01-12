ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

mybasin.com

KFPD Arrest Wanted California Man

On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old) was taken into custody without incident for multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Holder was wanted out of California for felony gun charges and was also lodged in the Klamath County Jail on an attempted murder warrant from a shooting that occurred previously in Klamath Falls.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

VEHICLE CRASHES INTO DIRT MEDIAN OFF OF FREEWAY

Troopers with Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5, about a mile south of the Glendale exit on Sunday morning. An Oregon State Police report said just before 8:30 a.m. a northbound driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the northbound median. The driver, a California man, was cited for not having an operator’s license. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
GLENDALE, OR
Klamath Falls News

California man arrested in KF on Attempted Murder, Felony Gun Charges

KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

4 TRANSIENTS CITED FOR LITTERING IN DUCK POND AREA

4 transients were cited in 2 littering incidents in the Duck Pond area, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at about 11:40 a.m. a 47-year old woman and a 52-year old man were contacted in their camp between Newton Creek and Garden Valley near the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The report described the camp as “immense” and is connected to numerous trees in the area. There were multiple shopping carts full of trash surrounding the camp and trash was scattered on the ground as well. Both were cited and released. They were issued trash bags and instructed to clean up their mess and to return the shopping carts to where they belong.
ROSEBURG, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Neighbor Moves to Ban Electric Cars

California plans to ban cars and trucks that run on diesel and gasoline. With ribbons of highways and tens of millions of automobiles on the roads, good luck! There won’t be enough electricity or rare earth minerals to fill the void during the lifetimes of anyone alive on the planet today.
WYOMING STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY IN GADDIS PARK

A transient was cited for littering near a waterway in Gaddis Park on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:45 a.m. the 54-year old man was contacted near the park’s bike jumps in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. The man has allegedly been camped out in the same area for the last month. The camp is 50 feet from the north bank of the South Umpqua River. Officers have issued the man multiple warnings to clean up his mess, and had given him trash bags.
ROSEBURG, OR
Outsider.com

Oregon Wolf Hunt Begins After 5 Calves Confirmed Killed By ‘New Pack’

Five calves have been killed by wolves on private pastures in a matter of weeks. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is doing something about it. Culling the endangered gray wolf is a thorny subject no matter which way you approach it. But on Thursday, Jan. 12, state officials would approve the hunting and killing of two wolves in a “new pack” they have identified as the culprits. Three separate attacks have left five calves dead in northeastern Oregon pastures. ODFW recognizes the incidents as a rapid behavioral pattern, and will now allow either the cattle owner or the USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves, as local KOMO reports.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
IDAHO STATE
Klamath Alerts

US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin

U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
CHILOQUIN, OR

