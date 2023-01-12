INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Ryan Nembhard had 12 points and Creighton beat Butler 73-52 on Tuesday night. Nembhard added 11 rebounds for the Bluejays (11-8, 5-3 Big East Conference). Baylor Scheierman scored 12 points and added five assists. Ryan Kalkbrenner shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO