FOX 2

TKO: Who is St. Louis’ best NBA player?

St. Louis has produced a number of great NBA players. Ed Macauley, Bill Bradley, Larry Hughes, JoJo White, and Bradley Beal to name a few. But “TKO” believes Jayson Tatum will turn out to be the best. The Kilcoyne Opinion hopes Tatum didn’t notice a recent endorsement for another player.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Coyotes beat Red Wings 4-3 in shootout to end 9-game skid

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona’s first two shootout attempts and the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night to end a nine-game losing streak. Bjugstad, Travis Boyd and Dylan Guenther scored in regulation for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse had three assists, and Connor Ingram made 37 saves. Ingram has started two straight games for the first time this season. He stopped 25 shots in a 2-1 loss Saturday in Minnesota. Dylan Larkin scored his team-leading 15th goal for Detroit. Pius Suter and David Perron also scored for the Red Wings in the second game of a back-to-back. They have lost five of seven.
DETROIT, MI

