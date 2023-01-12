Read full article on original website
Husband
5d ago
It’s definitely a serial killer dumping body’s in Lake Michigan
Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
Chicago man arrested in Indiana for speeding at 125 mph while intoxicated
A Chicago man is facing charges after police say they clocked him driving at high speed on the Indiana toll road. He’s also charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
Remains Of Chicago Area Woman Missing Since 2017 Found
'We ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss.'
Chicago family files lawsuit after toddler dies in bike crash: 'the city has to care'
CHICAGO - A Chicago family filed a lawsuit Tuesday after their 3-year-old daughter was killed in a bike crash involving a semi-truck in the city’s Uptown neighborhood last June. In the wrongful death lawsuit, the child’s parents are alleging negligence on the part of the city, ComEd, and others...
Deadly Building Collapse Kills Chicago Worker After Being Trapped Under Debris for 45 Minutes
A Chicago worker was killed last week after being trapped for 45 minutes in a collapsed building in Bronzeville. According to CBS News, the unidentified worker was trapped when the 141-year-old building collapsed. The incident took place last week on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. The three-story building was located in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard.
Ron Meer, past Michigan City Mayor Running for Mayor
We sat down with past mayor Ron Meer for a candid interview. Ron likes to refer to himself as the “blue collar guy.” Having worked his way up from the bottom as an employee in the Michigan City Storm Water Department to becoming the Mayor of Michigan City for 8 years.
East Chicago police hope to reduce crime with Atlas One app
Critical tips can be submitted straight from a user's phone using the app, allowing a witness to send pictures and videos to the department, all anonymously.
Extra-alarm fire breaks out on Chicago's West Side
Crews put out an extra-alarm fire at a masonry company Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
6 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home For Sale In Illinois For $1
Are you tired of living in a boring, brand-new house with all the amenities? Look no further! Introducing the ultimate fixer-upper: the abandoned and likely condemned property on S. La Salle St. in Chicago. This gem of a property is listed for the steal of a deal at only $1.
Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan
A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Hundreds of UIC faculty strike after 9 months of negotiations
Faculty members at the University of Illinois Chicago went on strike Tuesday after nine months of negotiations and failing to reach a contract agreement during a marathon bargaining session Monday.
Woman, 19, shot while walking on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk with a male friend around 9:40 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
Man fatally shot while standing at South Side bus stop: police
CHICAGO — A man is dead after being shot while standing at a bus stop on the city’s South Side early Monday morning. According to police, a 20-year-old man was standing near a stop at the 100 block of West 87th Street around 12:28 a.m. when a man in a gray dodge exited the car […]
Restaurant in Rogers Park targeted in suspected homophobic attack
A restaurant in Rogers Park was targeted Monday evening in an alleged homophobic attack that left the front door glass shattered and sent some customers ducking for cover.
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her Body
On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers happened to look inside a cinder block garage and saw something that shocked them both. There, lay the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body. The pair immediately called the police, and authorities discovered it was the body of a young girl.
Illinois State Police: Man charged after crash in Chicago killed his passenger
CHICAGO — A man is facing charges after state police said he was intoxicated when he got into a crash that killed his passenger Tuesday in Chicago. The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Cermak Road. According to a news release, Illinois State Police said Christopher Lewis, 27, of Chicago, […]
Chicago Park District to receive $6.25M in federal funding for parks across the city
CHICAGO - The Chicago Park District is set to receive more than $6.25 million in federal funding for parks across the city. Officials said the projects include fieldhouse improvements, multi-use trail development and renovations to the historic Lincoln Park Conservatory. "The capital needs across our city’s parks system are great...
Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
